International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/turkiye-suspends-all-league-matches-after-referee-attack---football-federation-1115539071.html
Turkiye Suspends All League Matches After Referee Attack - Football Federation
Turkiye Suspends All League Matches After Referee Attack - Football Federation
The Turkish Football Federation has suspended all league matches in the country after a Turkish referee was punched at a game between Ankaragucu and Rizespor clubs in Ankara, Turkish Football Federation President Mehmet Buyukeksi said on Tuesday.
2023-12-12T14:15+0000
2023-12-12T14:15+0000
beyond politics
turkiye
ankara
sport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093056102_0:49:960:589_1920x0_80_0_0_6033eaf34b1333ac0c8dd2e94d295cf3.jpg
Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca hit referee Halil Umut Meler at the end of the 15th round match of Turkish Super Lig with Rizespor (1:1). After the final whistle, Koca ran onto the field with several people and bashed Meler in the face. The referee was kicked several times while lying on the grass and taken to hospital. Ankaragucu later issued an apology for the incident. The outbreak of violence was condemned by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The president also made a phone call on Tuesday and wished a speedy recovery to soccer referee Halil Umut Meler, who was beaten up after a Turkish championship match on Monday."President Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Halil Umut Meler. He condemned the incident and wished him all the best," Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters.Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also said that three people had been detained after the incident. Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said that that Koca and two other suspects had been arrested, adding that an investigation into the incident was launched. Buyukeksi said that the referee could be released from hospital on Wednesday. Media reported that Meler said he would end his career.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/whats-the-brain-science-behind-football-fans-emotional-rollercoaster-1115142216.html
turkiye
ankara
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093056102_107:0:960:640_1920x0_80_0_0_4e3e1f20c6ed2ab876ac98ce1fc56243.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, turkish football league, referee attacked, football matches suspended in turkey
turkey, turkish football league, referee attacked, football matches suspended in turkey

Turkiye Suspends All League Matches After Referee Attack - Football Federation

14:15 GMT 12.12.2023
CC0 / MaxPixel's contributors / Ball Goal Football
Ball Goal Football - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2023
CC0 / MaxPixel's contributors /
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish Football Federation has suspended all league matches in the country after a Turkish referee was punched at a game between Ankaragucu and Rizespor clubs in Ankara, Turkish Football Federation President Mehmet Buyukeksi said on Tuesday.
Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca hit referee Halil Umut Meler at the end of the 15th round match of Turkish Super Lig with Rizespor (1:1).
"The Turkish Football Federation held an urgent meeting. We postponed matches in all leagues indefinitely. This attack is a night of shame for Turkish football. We believe that Turkish football does not deserve this. We say enough is enough," Buyukeksi was quoted as saying by Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.
After the final whistle, Koca ran onto the field with several people and bashed Meler in the face. The referee was kicked several times while lying on the grass and taken to hospital. Ankaragucu later issued an apology for the incident. The outbreak of violence was condemned by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Fans react during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2023
Beyond Politics
What's the Brain Science Behind Football Fans' Emotional Rollercoaster?
23 November, 00:09 GMT
The president also made a phone call on Tuesday and wished a speedy recovery to soccer referee Halil Umut Meler, who was beaten up after a Turkish championship match on Monday.
"President Erdogan held a telephone conversation with Halil Umut Meler. He condemned the incident and wished him all the best," Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters.
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also said that three people had been detained after the incident. Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said that that Koca and two other suspects had been arrested, adding that an investigation into the incident was launched. Buyukeksi said that the referee could be released from hospital on Wednesday. Media reported that Meler said he would end his career.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала