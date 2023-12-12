https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/us-air-force-punishes-15-individuals-for-discord-leak-1115529449.html

US Air Force Punishes 15 Individuals For ‘Discord Leak’

US Air Force Punishes 15 Individuals For ‘Discord Leak’

An investigation by the United States Air Force found that alleged Discord leaker Jack Teixeira likely acted alone, but punished 15 others for allowing it to happen.

Former Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira acted alone while allegedly leaking classified Pentagon information, according to an investigation by the US Air Force, but 15 members of his unit, including leaders, were punished due to the alleged leaks.Background: Teixeira is accused of leaking Pentagon documents on a Discord server he ran. The documents allegedly leaked by Teixeira included the US’ internal evaluations of Ukraine’s military capabilities, China’s development of spy drones, conflicts in the Middle East and North Korea’s nuclear weapons development programs.He was arrested in April and faces six felony charges for the willful retention and transmission of classified information related to national defense. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.Five Important Points:The US Air Force has updated its policies related to classified access and need-to-know policies. No trial date has been set yet for Teixeira, who has pleaded not guilty.

