https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/us-army-gets-first-precision-strike-missiles-after-white-sands-test---lockheed-martin-1115529640.html
US Army Gets First Precision Strike Missiles After White Sands Test - Lockheed Martin
The American Army has received its first Precision Strike Missiles following a successful test in New Mexico, Lockheed Martin announced in a press release.
2023-12-12T02:57+0000
The deliveries were made after a successful qualification test of the weapon was carried out at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico in November, Lockheed Martin said. “Thanks to the close collaboration between Army and Lockheed Martin teams, we accelerated PrSM’s development program on an aggressive schedule to deliver this next-generation missile faster than ever before,” Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Precision Fires Control Vice President Jay Price said in the release.To meet the Army’s PrSM Early Operational Capability (EOC), Lockheed Martin is using digital tools including ARISE advanced modeling and simulation, data analytics, and software factory to advance development and improve producibility, quality and performance, the company said..
