US State Dept. Approves Potential $80Mln Sale of Javelin Missiles to Romania

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department approved a potential $80 million sale of Javelin missiles to Romania, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Romania of Javelin Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $80 million," DSCA said in a statement. Romania requested to buy 263 Javelin FGM-148F Missiles and 26 Javelin Light Weight Command Launch Units, the statement said. The proposed sale would support US foreign policy and national security objectives by bolstering the security of a NATO ally, the statement said. The sale would not adversely impact US defense readiness, the statement said.
17:55 GMT 12.12.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department approved a potential $80 million sale of Javelin missiles to Romania, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Romania of Javelin Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $80 million," DSCA said in a statement.
Romania requested to buy 263 Javelin FGM-148F Missiles and 26 Javelin Light Weight Command Launch Units, the statement said.
The proposed sale would support US foreign policy and national security objectives by bolstering the security of a NATO ally, the statement said. The sale would not adversely impact US defense readiness, the statement said.