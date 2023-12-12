International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/us-state-dept-approves-potential-80mln-sale-of-javelin-missiles-to-romania-1115542966.html
US State Dept. Approves Potential $80Mln Sale of Javelin Missiles to Romania
US State Dept. Approves Potential $80Mln Sale of Javelin Missiles to Romania
The US State Department approved a potential $80 million sale of Javelin missiles to Romania, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.
2023-12-12T17:55+0000
2023-12-12T17:56+0000
military
romania
javelin
pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106410/90/1064109085_0:0:1088:613_1920x0_80_0_0_c306f09a4bbc7762b3a00923298c9ef0.jpg
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Romania of Javelin Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $80 million," DSCA said in a statement. Romania requested to buy 263 Javelin FGM-148F Missiles and 26 Javelin Light Weight Command Launch Units, the statement said. The proposed sale would support US foreign policy and national security objectives by bolstering the security of a NATO ally, the statement said. The sale would not adversely impact US defense readiness, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220913/us-army-orders-311mln-more-javelin-missiles-for-jordan-lithuania---pentagon-1100741625.html
romania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106410/90/1064109085_72:0:1040:726_1920x0_80_0_0_e09065b79c1cf61667e5abecab0232a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us state department, pentagon, us defense security cooperation agency (dsca), javelin, romania
us state department, pentagon, us defense security cooperation agency (dsca), javelin, romania

US State Dept. Approves Potential $80Mln Sale of Javelin Missiles to Romania

17:55 GMT 12.12.2023 (Updated: 17:56 GMT 12.12.2023)
CC0 / / FGM-148 Javelin
FGM-148 Javelin - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department approved a potential $80 million sale of Javelin missiles to Romania, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Romania of Javelin Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $80 million," DSCA said in a statement.
Romania requested to buy 263 Javelin FGM-148F Missiles and 26 Javelin Light Weight Command Launch Units, the statement said.
The art of anti-armor warfare: 3/3 ‘Missile Marines’ prepare for enemy by shooting TOW, Javelin missiles - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2022
Military
US Army Orders $311Mln More Javelin Missiles for Jordan, Lithuania - Pentagon
13 September 2022, 22:07 GMT
The proposed sale would support US foreign policy and national security objectives by bolstering the security of a NATO ally, the statement said. The sale would not adversely impact US defense readiness, the statement said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала