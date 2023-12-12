https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/us-state-dept-approves-potential-80mln-sale-of-javelin-missiles-to-romania-1115542966.html

US State Dept. Approves Potential $80Mln Sale of Javelin Missiles to Romania

The US State Department approved a potential $80 million sale of Javelin missiles to Romania, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Romania of Javelin Missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $80 million," DSCA said in a statement. Romania requested to buy 263 Javelin FGM-148F Missiles and 26 Javelin Light Weight Command Launch Units, the statement said. The proposed sale would support US foreign policy and national security objectives by bolstering the security of a NATO ally, the statement said. The sale would not adversely impact US defense readiness, the statement said.

