International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/watch-russian-fpv-drone-take-out-ukrainian-soldiers-1115537010.html
Watch Russian FPV Drone Take Out Ukrainian Soldiers
Watch Russian FPV Drone Take Out Ukrainian Soldiers
In the footage of this brief episode of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian drone operators can be heard conversing how they “got one” and noting that at least one more Ukrainian militant got hit by shrapnel.
2023-12-12T12:09+0000
2023-12-12T12:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
drone
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0c/1115530422_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_04295080ea130de6b3c1c16cc024b809.jpg
On a sunny afternoon, a Ukrainian soldier hiding in the trenches somewhere in Zaporozhye spotted a Russian drone hovering above and thought that simply hiding deeper in the trench would keep him safe.Moments later, he leanrt just how wrong he was when a kamikaze FPV drone flew right into his hiding place before detonating.In the footage of this brief episode of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian drone operators can be heard conversing how they “got one” and noting that at least one more Ukrainian militant got hit by shrapnel.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Fighters of the Novorossiysk Guards Mountain Airborne Forces using FPV drones and quadrocopters destroy a group of infantrymen of the Ukrainian forces in the Zaporozhye region
Fighters of the Novorossiysk Guards Mountain Airborne Forces using FPV drones and quadrocopters destroy a group of infantrymen of the Ukrainian forces in the Zaporozhye region
2023-12-12T12:09+0000
true
PT0M30S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0c/1115530422_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_425246d639430e973475684abbbd7248.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian military operation in ukraine, russian drone strike, russian fpv drone video
russian military operation in ukraine, russian drone strike, russian fpv drone video

Watch Russian FPV Drone Take Out Ukrainian Soldiers

12:09 GMT 12.12.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye region simply cannot catch a break as they constantly get harassed by Russian airborne forces operating in the sector.
On a sunny afternoon, a Ukrainian soldier hiding in the trenches somewhere in Zaporozhye spotted a Russian drone hovering above and thought that simply hiding deeper in the trench would keep him safe.
Moments later, he leanrt just how wrong he was when a kamikaze FPV drone flew right into his hiding place before detonating.
In the footage of this brief episode of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian drone operators can be heard conversing how they “got one” and noting that at least one more Ukrainian militant got hit by shrapnel.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала