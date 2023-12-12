https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/watch-russian-fpv-drone-take-out-ukrainian-soldiers-1115537010.html

Watch Russian FPV Drone Take Out Ukrainian Soldiers

In the footage of this brief episode of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian drone operators can be heard conversing how they “got one” and noting that at least one more Ukrainian militant got hit by shrapnel.

On a sunny afternoon, a Ukrainian soldier hiding in the trenches somewhere in Zaporozhye spotted a Russian drone hovering above and thought that simply hiding deeper in the trench would keep him safe.Moments later, he leanrt just how wrong he was when a kamikaze FPV drone flew right into his hiding place before detonating.In the footage of this brief episode of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian drone operators can be heard conversing how they “got one” and noting that at least one more Ukrainian militant got hit by shrapnel.

