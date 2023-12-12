https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/zelensky-heads-to-washington-as-biden-tries-to-secure-ukraine-funding-1115525371.html
Zelensky Heads to Washington as Biden Tries to Secure Ukraine Funding
Zelensky Heads to Washington as Biden Tries to Secure Ukraine Funding
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of topics from around the globe, including US President Joe Biden's upcoming meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington.
2023-12-12T04:08+0000
2023-12-12T04:08+0000
2023-12-12T07:38+0000
fault lines
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
joe biden
ivy league
gaza strip
israel
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0b/1115525214_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_80b412c919f970c370e8693ed3216e83.png
Zelensky Heads to Washington as Biden Tries to Secure Ukraine Funding
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of topics from around the globe, including U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington.
Esteban Carrillo: Beirut-based Ecuadorian Journalist & Editor for The CradleTed Rall: Political Cartoonist & Co-Host of The Final Countdown on Radio SputnikSteve Gill: CEO of Gill Media & AttorneyDaniel McAdams: Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityFault Lines began this week's episode with a discussion on the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza with journalist Esteban Carrillo as the Palestinian death toll mounts to about 18,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry Spokesman.In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to political cartoonist Ted Rall about the state of US academia as presidents and chairmen of Ivy League schools face backlash amid accusations of allowing antisemitism on their campuses.In the third hour, attorney Steve Gill joined Fault Lines to discuss the recent approval rating for Joe Biden, as the US President hits a new low, according to polls.Lastly, Fault Lines spoke to Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity’ Daniel McAdams about President Zelesnky’s visit to the White House this week as the White House hopes to secure funding for Ukraine.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0b/1115525214_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5ce6f5f3e0571273a46f4c21158c083e.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, joe biden, ivy league, gaza strip, israel, аудио, radio
volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, joe biden, ivy league, gaza strip, israel, аудио, radio
Zelensky Heads to Washington as Biden Tries to Secure Ukraine Funding
04:08 GMT 12.12.2023 (Updated: 07:38 GMT 12.12.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of topics from around the globe, including US President Joe Biden's upcoming meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington.
Esteban Carrillo: Beirut-based Ecuadorian Journalist & Editor for The Cradle
Ted Rall: Political Cartoonist & Co-Host of The Final Countdown on Radio Sputnik
Steve Gill: CEO of Gill Media & Attorney
Daniel McAdams: Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity
Fault Lines began this week's episode with a discussion on the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza with journalist Esteban Carrillo as the Palestinian death toll mounts to about 18,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry Spokesman.
In the second hour, Fault Lines spoke to political cartoonist Ted Rall about the state of US academia as presidents and chairmen of Ivy League schools face backlash amid accusations of allowing antisemitism on their campuses.
In the third hour, attorney Steve Gill joined Fault Lines to discuss the recent approval rating for Joe Biden, as the US President hits a new low, according to polls.
Lastly, Fault Lines spoke to Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity’ Daniel McAdams about President Zelesnky’s visit to the White House this week as the White House hopes to secure funding for Ukraine.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM