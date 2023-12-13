https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/argentina-to-halve-exchange-rate-of-national-currency-to-fight-crisis---economy-minister-1115547512.html

Argentina to Halve Exchange Rate of National Currency to Fight Crisis - Economy Minister

Argentine Finance Minister Luis Caputo said Argentine authorities went for a serious devaluation, a halve of the exchange rate of the peso, against the US dollar to tackle the crisis in the country.

According to the data of Argentine state bank Banco Nacion, the exchange rate of which is the benchmark for the market, the US dollar is worth 400.5 pesos when sold by the bank and 365.5 when bought. Argentina has several exchange rates of its national currency against the US dollar, including the official exchange rate, black or illegal rate, the exchange rate for exporters, the financial market and tourist travel.Caputo also announced other measures to tackle the economic crisis in the country, including transportation and energy subsidy cuts and strengthening of social support for the population in need. However, he did not specify the scale of the planned cuts.The minister also announced that infrastructure projects in Argentina will be implemented by private businesses without government support. Caputo added that infrastructure projects will be implemented at the expense of private business because Buenos Aires does not have the funds to complete them.

