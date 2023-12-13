https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/bidens-ukraine-aid-forestalls-funding-for-border-and-israel-1115547037.html

Biden's Ukraine Aid Forestalls Funding for Border and Israel

Biden's Ukraine Aid Forestalls Funding for Border and Israel

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including US President Joe Biden's attempt to secure funding for Ukraine before the end of the year.

2023-12-13T04:15+0000

2023-12-13T04:15+0000

2023-12-13T09:25+0000

the backstory

joe biden

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

gaza strip

google

palestine

israel

scotus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0d/1115547912_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f61b270e6171153b1ec728cf6b57679a.png

Biden's Ukraine Aid Forestalls Funding for Border and Israel On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden's attempt to secure funding for Ukraine before the end of the year.

In the first hour, host Rachel Blevins spoke to former Ukrainian diplomat and geopolitical analyst Andrii Telizenko about the Biden administration's attempts to send billions of dollars to Ukraine, despite disagreements in congress.The Backstory then spoke to lawyer Ed Martin about special counsel Jack Smith's request to the US Supreme Court to examine and rule on the immunity of ex-President Donald Trump in the January 6th case.To kick off the last hour of the show, The Backstory hosted professor of political science and international relations at Bashkent University Dr. Hasan Unal, who discussed the war in Gaza and its geopolitical ramifications.In the last half hour, cartoonist Ted Rall spoke to The Backstory about the lawsuit filed by Epic Games against Google, which resulted in an astounding victory for the Fortnite creator.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

gaza strip

palestine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

zelensky visit to washington, joe biden, us financial aid to ukraine, us supreme court, presidential immunity, google, fortnite, gaza war