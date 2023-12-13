https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/bidens-ukraine-aid-forestalls-funding-for-border-and-israel-1115547037.html
Biden's Ukraine Aid Forestalls Funding for Border and Israel
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including US President Joe Biden's attempt to secure funding for Ukraine before the end of the year.
In the first hour, host Rachel Blevins spoke to former Ukrainian diplomat and geopolitical analyst Andrii Telizenko about the Biden administration's attempts to send billions of dollars to Ukraine, despite disagreements in congress.The Backstory then spoke to lawyer Ed Martin about special counsel Jack Smith's request to the US Supreme Court to examine and rule on the immunity of ex-President Donald Trump in the January 6th case.To kick off the last hour of the show, The Backstory hosted professor of political science and international relations at Bashkent University Dr. Hasan Unal, who discussed the war in Gaza and its geopolitical ramifications.In the last half hour, cartoonist Ted Rall spoke to The Backstory about the lawsuit filed by Epic Games against Google, which resulted in an astounding victory for the Fortnite creator.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the world, including US President Joe Biden's attempt to secure funding for Ukraine before the end of the year.
In the first hour, host Rachel Blevins spoke to former Ukrainian diplomat and geopolitical analyst Andrii Telizenko about the Biden administration's attempts to send billions of dollars to Ukraine, despite disagreements in congress.
The Backstory then spoke to lawyer Ed Martin about special counsel Jack Smith's request to the US Supreme Court to examine and rule on the immunity of ex-President Donald Trump in the January 6th case.
To kick off the last hour of the show, The Backstory hosted professor of political science and international relations at Bashkent University Dr. Hasan Unal, who discussed the war in Gaza and its geopolitical ramifications.
In the last half hour, cartoonist Ted Rall spoke to The Backstory about the lawsuit filed by Epic Games against Google, which resulted in an astounding victory for the Fortnite creator.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
