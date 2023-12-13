https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/canadian-allegedly-selling-poison-to-suicidal-people-charged-with-14-counts-of-murder-1115548496.html

Canadian Allegedly Selling Poison to Suicidal People Charged With 14 Counts of Murder

Canadian Allegedly Selling Poison to Suicidal People Charged With 14 Counts of Murder

Kenneth Law, a 57-year-old Canadian man who was allegedly selling poisonous sodium nitrite to suicidal individuals, has been charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder, York Regional Police Inspector Simon James said.

2023-12-13T05:03+0000

2023-12-13T05:03+0000

2023-12-13T05:03+0000

world

canada

poison

suicide

arrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0a/12/1090000530_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_3ed04f2581ffd7c53112c33161065f42.jpg

"Evidence has come in that supports the charge of second-degree murder ... I can’t speak to that evidence at this time to preserve the investigation ... They are significant charges. … It’s clearly a significant charge to be laying this many," the Global News broadcaster quoted James as telling a press conference on Tuesday. With additional 14 charges, Law now faces a total of 28 charges in the Canadian province of Ontario, the report said. Law was arrested in Canada in May and charged with counseling and aiding suicide through online distribution of lethal substances. He has allegedly sold 1,200 packages with such substances to people in 40 countries over the past two years up to April 2023. Authorities of the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, Australia and New Zealand have also launched investigations,

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

canadian sold poison to suicidal people, canadian selling sodium nitrite charged, sodium nitrite, suicide canada poison