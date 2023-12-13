https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/federal-reserve-leaves-us-interest-rates-unchanged-sets-stage-for-three-cuts-in-2024-1115562441.html

Federal Reserve Leaves US Interest Rates Unchanged, Sets Stage for Three Cuts in 2024

The Federal Reserve left US interest rates unchanged during its policy meeting, marking the third time in a row for such a decision after 11 prior interest rate hikes to help ease inflation.

“The committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run,” the Fed said in a statement, referring to its policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). “In support of these goals, the committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 5.25 to 5.5%.” The 5.25%-5.5% range, in place since July, is the highest level in lending rates that the United States has practiced since 2001.Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have projected that US inflation will ease to 2.4% by next year from a current 3.1%, bringing interest rates down as well to a maximum of 4.6% from a present 5.5%, the central bank’s Summary of Economic Projections showed.Officials further indicated that three rate cuts were on the board in 2024, with another four in 2025. Three additional cuts were forecasted for 2026, with the ultimate goal being to cut rates to between 2% and 2.25%. Reports have suggested that the first batch of rate cuts are expected to begin in June 2024.However, while Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged a positive economic outlook, the official underscored that inflation remains elevated even as it has managed to ease somewhat.Asked whether the nation is headed into recession territory, Powell reiterated there is "always a real possibility" the economy could act "unusual," as it has done since the COVID-19 pandemic. Powell added that while the central bank's policy rate is likely near its peak, he would not entirely rule out another rate hike. "We are prepared to tighten policy further, if appropriate," he said.In response to the Fed's Wednesday decision markets popped, with the Dow jumping some 200 points and Treasury yields falling.

