Hezbollah and Hamas are Easily Purchasing Weapons From the Ukrainian Black Market

The Foreign Minister of Iran says that Hezbollah and Hamas are easily able to purchase military weapons from Black Market sources in Ukraine.

2023-12-13T04:09+0000

Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, discusses the Yemen military's disruption of shipping in the Red Sea and updates on the conflict in Gaza.Mark Sleboda, the Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss dysfunction in the United Nations and weapons transfers from Ukraine to the Middle East.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss the 2024 election as Hillary Clinton comes to Joe Biden's aid and mainstream parties block third-party candidates from debates.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss President Zelensky's request for more money and America's economic crisis.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, discusses China's coordination with Iran to address the Gaza conflict and South Korea's sub-export market moves.Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, discusses Jewish elders who chained themselves to the White House gates in protest of the Texas Supreme Court abortion ruling.Max Reed, American Student Union President, joins us to discuss the Pentagon's struggles to recruit young people and the economic cost of US imperialism.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Israel's attempts to dislocate the Palestinians in Gaza to other countries.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

