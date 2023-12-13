https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/hungary-may-start-claiming-eu-reimbursements-of-around-102bln-euros-1115560815.html

Hungary May Start Claiming EU Reimbursements of Around 10.2Bln Euros

The European Commission has said that Hungary’s judicial reform addressed deficiencies in the country’s judicial independence and now Budapest may start claiming reimbursements of around 10.2 billion euros ($11 billion), Hungary’s Permanent Representation to the EU said on Wednesday.

"Breaking news! The EU_Commission considers that Hungary’s judicial reform addressed deficiencies in judicial independence therefore #Hungary may start claiming reimbursements of up to around €10.2 billion," the mission wrote on X.

