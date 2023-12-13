https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/hungary-may-start-claiming-eu-reimbursements-of-around-102bln-euros-1115560815.html
Hungary May Start Claiming EU Reimbursements of Around 10.2Bln Euros
Hungary May Start Claiming EU Reimbursements of Around 10.2Bln Euros
The European Commission has said that Hungary’s judicial reform addressed deficiencies in the country’s judicial independence and now Budapest may start claiming reimbursements of around 10.2 billion euros ($11 billion), Hungary’s Permanent Representation to the EU said on Wednesday.
2023-12-13T17:42+0000
2023-12-13T17:42+0000
2023-12-13T17:43+0000
hungary
european commission
european union (eu)
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112281142_0:122:3205:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_631fd7791de9e42813a1b4ab054b02b6.jpg
"Breaking news! The EU_Commission considers that Hungary’s judicial reform addressed deficiencies in judicial independence therefore #Hungary may start claiming reimbursements of up to around €10.2 billion," the mission wrote on X.
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112281142_238:0:2967:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4a23be5df998600f127d829090c6cada.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hungary, european union, european commission, funds, frozen funds
hungary, european union, european commission, funds, frozen funds
Hungary May Start Claiming EU Reimbursements of Around 10.2Bln Euros
17:42 GMT 13.12.2023 (Updated: 17:43 GMT 13.12.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission has said that Hungary’s judicial reform addressed deficiencies in the country’s judicial independence and now Budapest may start claiming reimbursements of around 10.2 billion euros ($11 billion), Hungary’s Permanent Representation to the EU said on Wednesday.
"Breaking news! The EU_Commission considers that Hungary’s judicial reform addressed deficiencies in judicial independence therefore #Hungary may start claiming reimbursements of up to around €10.2 billion," the mission wrote on X.