https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/israeli-mercenary-in-ukraine-complains-about-conditions-and-insufficient-funds-1115556373.html

Israeli Mercenary in Ukraine Complains About Conditions and Insufficient Funds

Israeli Mercenary in Ukraine Complains About Conditions and Insufficient Funds

An Israeli mercenary complained about the hardships suffered in the Ukrainian Army and asked for money and weapons through social networks, Sputnik has discovered.

2023-12-13T14:09+0000

2023-12-13T14:09+0000

2023-12-13T14:09+0000

world

sputnik

ukraine

israel

mercenaries

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0d/1115555442_0:418:975:966_1920x0_80_0_0_4ed885d053b6ce45322d353e16f34f6c.jpg

Israel's Ariah Ben Yehudah, 58, is a retired police officer who decided to join the Ukrainian army's Foreign Legion in March 2022. However, his posts on social networks suggest that he may not be fully satisfied with his current situation. The British-born Israeli mercenary often appeals to his subscribers for support, complaining about insufficient funds to maintain his vehicles. He also encourages them to “put pressure” on governments assisting Ukraine for more military support. In one example, he recently requested that US President Biden provide 500 Abrams tanks to the Ukrainian Army, emphasizing the “urgency” by asking "how many orphans does the West need?” In addition, he conveyed his frustration about the vulnerability of the vehicles he operates, saying he was "sick of flying around in these paper thin war horses."Yehudah briefly returned to Israel when the conflict between Israel and Gaza broke in early October. However, on November 1 he wrote that he had returned to Ukraine.

ukraine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

israeli mercenary in ukraine, foreign mercenaries in ukraine, israeli mercenary ukraine, gaza violence