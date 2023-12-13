https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/israeli-mercenary-in-ukraine-complains-about-conditions-and-insufficient-funds-1115556373.html
Israeli Mercenary in Ukraine Complains About Conditions and Insufficient Funds
Israeli Mercenary in Ukraine Complains About Conditions and Insufficient Funds
An Israeli mercenary complained about the hardships suffered in the Ukrainian Army and asked for money and weapons through social networks, Sputnik has discovered.
2023-12-13T14:09+0000
2023-12-13T14:09+0000
2023-12-13T14:09+0000
world
sputnik
ukraine
israel
mercenaries
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0d/1115555442_0:418:975:966_1920x0_80_0_0_4ed885d053b6ce45322d353e16f34f6c.jpg
Israel's Ariah Ben Yehudah, 58, is a retired police officer who decided to join the Ukrainian army's Foreign Legion in March 2022. However, his posts on social networks suggest that he may not be fully satisfied with his current situation. The British-born Israeli mercenary often appeals to his subscribers for support, complaining about insufficient funds to maintain his vehicles. He also encourages them to “put pressure” on governments assisting Ukraine for more military support. In one example, he recently requested that US President Biden provide 500 Abrams tanks to the Ukrainian Army, emphasizing the “urgency” by asking "how many orphans does the West need?” In addition, he conveyed his frustration about the vulnerability of the vehicles he operates, saying he was "sick of flying around in these paper thin war horses."Yehudah briefly returned to Israel when the conflict between Israel and Gaza broke in early October. However, on November 1 he wrote that he had returned to Ukraine.
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Christina Malyk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg
Christina Malyk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0d/1115555442_0:327:975:1058_1920x0_80_0_0_0798097af9653edecae95569e1b2ea5d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Christina Malyk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg
israeli mercenary in ukraine, foreign mercenaries in ukraine, israeli mercenary ukraine, gaza violence
israeli mercenary in ukraine, foreign mercenaries in ukraine, israeli mercenary ukraine, gaza violence
Israeli Mercenary in Ukraine Complains About Conditions and Insufficient Funds
An Israeli mercenary complained about the hardships suffered in the Ukrainian Army and asked for money and weapons through social networks, Sputnik has discovered.
Israel's Ariah Ben Yehudah, 58, is a retired police officer who decided to join the Ukrainian army's Foreign Legion in March 2022. However, his posts on social networks suggest that he may not be fully satisfied with his current situation.
The British-born Israeli mercenary often appeals to his subscribers for support, complaining about insufficient funds to maintain his vehicles. He also encourages them to “put pressure” on governments assisting Ukraine for more military support.
In one example, he recently requested that US President Biden provide 500 Abrams tanks to the Ukrainian Army, emphasizing the “urgency” by asking "how many orphans does the West need?” In addition, he conveyed his frustration about the vulnerability of the vehicles he operates, saying he was "sick of flying around in these paper thin war horses."
Yehudah briefly returned to Israel when the conflict between Israel and Gaza broke in early October. However, on November 1 he wrote that he had returned to Ukraine.