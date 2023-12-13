https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/journalist-biden-may-prefer-executive-immunity-to-trump-prosecution-1115548131.html

Journalist: Biden May Prefer Executive Immunity to Trump Prosecution

Journalist: Biden May Prefer Executive Immunity to Trump Prosecution

Neil McCabe, a front page contributor for Redstate.com and an Iraq War veteran says that special counsel Jack Smith's move to bring Trump's immunity defense to the Supreme Court could have lasting implications.

One of Trump’s primary defense strategies has been to claim he has executive immunity for actions he took as President.Sputnik’s The Final Countdown hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall spoke with Redstate.com front page contributor and Iraq War veteran Neil McCabe about Smith’s decision and its implications for Trump’s case and the executive branch.“I think what is really going on is Jack Smith is throwing a constitutional Hail Mary, and what he is potentially going to do if the Supreme Court rules with it, is change the very nature of the Presidency [by] separating political acts, which would be subject to criminal sanctions and whatnot and official acts,” McCabe explained, adding that the US Presidency is unique because it combines both the head of state and head of government into one office when typically countries have a Prime Minister and a President serve in those roles individually.However, McCabe questions if such a decision would be welcomed by Smith’s ultimate boss, US President Joe Biden. As mentioned in the interview, the Supreme Court said that it plans to decide if it will hear the case by December 20. Trump’s trial relating to his actions on January 6 is set for March 4 and it is expected that if the Supreme Court agrees to hear the case, it will rule before that date.

