Lawmakers Call for Resignation of Harvard, MIT Presidents

Lawmakers Call for Resignation of Harvard, MIT Presidents

The US president suggests Jews aren’t safe in the US, and Americans watch homeownership turn into a “pipe dream.”

Lawmakers Call For Resignation of Harvard, MIT Presidents The US president suggests Jews aren't safe in the US, and Americans watch homeownership turn into a "pipe dream."

Kim Keenan joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the Supreme Court taking up the question of presidential immunity after Special Counsel Jack Smith requests their ruling, Texas Supreme Court's decision to deny a woman an abortion despite the fact her baby had no chance of survival, large pharmacy chains in American collaborating with local law enforcement to turn over Americans' prescription records without a warrant, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu endorsing Nikki Haley for President, and the House looking to establish its impeachment committee against Joe Biden.Technologist and the cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses bad news for Google in terms of in-app purchase revenues, some monopoly on monopoly violence between Google and Apple, what Google spends to remain the default search engine, the possibly deadly consequences of YouTube ads, and the coming renewal of a digital surveillance act that prevents civil liberties.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s meetings with US officials, whether he’ll help break Congress’ deadlock on immigration policy, what Ukraine’s strategy might be over the next year, why Politico says sanctions on Russia aren’t working, and Israel’s admission of its friendly fire casualty rates within Gaza, but not on October 7.Scientist and professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology Guy McPherson discusses the charade of the United Nations COP28 Climate Change Conference, and the different rules billionaires and regular folks play by regarding their carbon footprints.The Misfits also discuss the psychology of animals and their owners and former Representative George Santos’ redemption tour.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

