'Made Up': Trump Blasts Outlet Over Report Claiming He Eased Stance on DPRK Nuke Program

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday rebuked as “made up story” a report published by Politico stating he had softened his stance on North Korea’s nuclear program.

Earlier Wednesday, citing three individuals familiar with the matter, Politico published a report in which it alleged Trump was considering a bargain whereby the United States would allow North Korea to preserve but freeze its nuclear arsenal in exchange for sanctions relief, if he were to win at the presidential race in 2024. In the same report, Trump’s campaign spokesperson denied the change of stance on North Korea and noted the sources did not know what they were speaking about, nor could they speak for Trump. “A Fake News article in Politico, through anonymous sources (as usual!), states that my views on Nuclear Weapons in North Korea have softened. This is a made up story, DISINFORMATION, put out by Democrat Operatives in order to mislead and confuse,” Trump said via the Truth Social platform.

