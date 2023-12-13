https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/mooching-and-schmoozing-1115547350.html

Mooching and Schmoozing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington again, speaking to lawmakers on Tuesday asking for an additional $60 billion in aid, but with problems at home, will Zelensky ever return?

Biden did pledge an additional $200 million in military aid to Ukraine using the authority granted to him under the Foreign Assistance Act which allows him to supply Defense Department stockpiles to countries without congressional approval but that crumb pales in comparison to the feast Zelensky was seeking.After a top general was killed in a supposed grenade accident while celebrating his birthday and the wife of Ukraine’s top spy was poisoned, mumblings of a coup in Ukraine have started. Combined with the mayor of Kiev, former Boxer Vitali Klitschko, alleging that Zelensky is turning more authoritarian and a growing and long-running feud with the head of Ukrainian Armed Forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, Biden may be wondering if Zelensky ever plans to leave.

