International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/mooching-and-schmoozing-1115547350.html
Mooching and Schmoozing
Mooching and Schmoozing
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington again, speaking to lawmakers on Tuesday asking for an additional $60 billion in aid, but with problems at home, will Zelensky ever return?
2023-12-13T02:04+0000
2023-12-13T02:04+0000
world
volodymyr zelensky
joe biden
vitali klitschko
washington
kiev
ukrainian armed forces
defense department
congress
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0c/1115544434_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_e86d63d863b3d4724529bfde513ae516.jpg
Biden did pledge an additional $200 million in military aid to Ukraine using the authority granted to him under the Foreign Assistance Act which allows him to supply Defense Department stockpiles to countries without congressional approval but that crumb pales in comparison to the feast Zelensky was seeking.After a top general was killed in a supposed grenade accident while celebrating his birthday and the wife of Ukraine’s top spy was poisoned, mumblings of a coup in Ukraine have started. Combined with the mayor of Kiev, former Boxer Vitali Klitschko, alleging that Zelensky is turning more authoritarian and a growing and long-running feud with the head of Ukrainian Armed Forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, Biden may be wondering if Zelensky ever plans to leave.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/merchants-of-misery-cornered-zelensky-joins-team-biden-in-appealing-for-more-ukraine-funding-1115537776.html
washington
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0c/1115544434_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_b5f5c46d81132740d08f7a93e764be5d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ted rall comics, zelensky goes to washington, political cartoons, will the us send more aid to ukraine
ted rall comics, zelensky goes to washington, political cartoons, will the us send more aid to ukraine

Mooching and Schmoozing

02:04 GMT 13.12.2023
© Sputnik / Ted RallZelensky's Big Ask
Zelensky's Big Ask - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2023
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington again this week, imploring Congress to approve another $60 billion in taxpayer aid.
Biden did pledge an additional $200 million in military aid to Ukraine using the authority granted to him under the Foreign Assistance Act which allows him to supply Defense Department stockpiles to countries without congressional approval but that crumb pales in comparison to the feast Zelensky was seeking.
After a top general was killed in a supposed grenade accident while celebrating his birthday and the wife of Ukraine’s top spy was poisoned, mumblings of a coup in Ukraine have started.
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walk along the Colonnade of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2023
Analysis
Merchants of Misery: Cornered Zelensky Joins Team Biden in Appealing for More Ukraine Funding
Yesterday, 12:33 GMT
Combined with the mayor of Kiev, former Boxer Vitali Klitschko, alleging that Zelensky is turning more authoritarian and a growing and long-running feud with the head of Ukrainian Armed Forces Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, Biden may be wondering if Zelensky ever plans to leave.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала