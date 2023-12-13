https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/new-nanocomposite-that-may-revolutionize-water-purification-developed-in-russia-1115553885.html
New Nanocomposite That May Revolutionize Water Purification Developed in Russia
According to the team behind this discovery, the new magnetic material adsorbs heavy metal ions, as well as organic dyes and microorganisms. 13.12.2023, Sputnik International
Researchers at the Tomsk Polytechnic University in Russia have synthesized a new nanocomposite that can be used for water treatment.During one of the experiments involving the treatment of a water solution polluted by arsenite ions, the new material adsorbed 81% of the pollutant in only one minute. The study results were published in Nano-Structures & Nano-Objects.A nanocomposite is a combination of two or more materials, whose size may reach up to 100 nanometers, explained Professor Roman Surmenev from the Tomsk Polytechnic University’s Research School of Chemistry and Applied Biomedical Sciences, one of the authors of the new study.The nanocomposite in question was created by growing magnetite nanoparticles on the surface of a two-dimensional material, graphene oxide, that was synthesized at the university earlier.The use of graphene oxide in the nanocomposite helps dramatically increase the material’s surface area, which helps adsorb a larger amount of pollutants on the nanocomposite’s surface. Magnetite displays good adsorption qualities when it comes to heavy metal ions, while restored graphene oxide does the same to organic gyes and biological objects.According to Surmenev, magnetite imbues the new material with magnetic qualities, and restored graphene oxide increases its effective surface and improves the material’s electrophysical qualities.These characteristics make the new synthesized nanocomposite not only a potent water filtration tool but also suggest that it may be used in microelectronics as well.The researchers conducted an experiment to test the effectiveness of the new nanocomposite in the removal of arsenite ions As(III) from a water solution. The recorded speed of arsenite ion adsorption turned out to be 81% in one minute, which exceeds all results available in scientific works the research team is aware of.A team of scientists at Tomsk Polytechnic University is currently engaged in dynamic sorption research of the new nanocomposite in order to optimize its use in water filtration processes similar to those used in common water filters.Scientists from several research centers were involved in the study, including researchers from the Center of Physical Material Science and Composite Materials and Center of Piezo and Magnetoelectric Materials of the Tomsk Polytechnic University’s Research School of Chemistry and Applied Biomedical Sciences; the Boreskov Institute of Catalysis of the Siberian Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences; the Siberian State Medical University; and the Ural Federal University.Russia’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Russian Science Foundation and the Tomsk Region administration provided financial support to this research. The Tomsk Polytechnic University is a participant of the “Priority-2030” program of the Russian national project “Science and Universities.”
According to the team behind this discovery, the new magnetic material adsorbs heavy metal ions, as well as organic dyes and microorganisms.
Researchers at the Tomsk Polytechnic University
in Russia have synthesized a new nanocomposite that can be used for water treatment.
During one of the experiments involving the treatment of a water solution polluted by arsenite ions, the new material adsorbed 81% of the pollutant in only one minute. The study results were published in Nano-Structures & Nano-Objects
.
A nanocomposite is a combination of two or more materials, whose size may reach up to 100 nanometers, explained Professor Roman Surmenev from the Tomsk Polytechnic University’s Research School of Chemistry and Applied Biomedical Sciences, one of the authors of the new study.
The nanocomposite in question was created by growing magnetite nanoparticles on the surface of a two-dimensional material, graphene oxide, that was synthesized at the university earlier.
The use of graphene oxide in the nanocomposite helps dramatically increase the material’s surface area, which helps adsorb a larger amount of pollutants on the nanocomposite’s surface. Magnetite displays good adsorption qualities when it comes to heavy metal ions, while restored graphene oxide does the same to organic gyes and biological objects.
According to Surmenev, magnetite imbues the new material with magnetic qualities, and restored graphene oxide increases its effective surface and improves the material’s electrophysical qualities.
These characteristics make the new synthesized nanocomposite not only a potent water filtration tool but also suggest that it may be used in microelectronics as well.
The researchers conducted an experiment to test the effectiveness of the new nanocomposite in the removal of arsenite ions As(III) from a water solution. The recorded speed of arsenite ion adsorption turned out to be 81% in one minute, which exceeds all results available in scientific works the research team is aware of.
“We have for the first time determined the saturation point of phase-clean Fe3O4 nanoparticles on the surface of restored graphene oxide, when the growth of magnetite nanoparticles and not of some other ferric oxide takes place,” Surmenev said.
A team of scientists at Tomsk Polytechnic University is currently engaged in dynamic sorption research of the new nanocomposite in order to optimize its use in water filtration processes similar to those used in common water filters.
Scientists from several research centers were involved in the study, including researchers from the Center of Physical Material Science and Composite Materials and Center of Piezo and Magnetoelectric Materials of the Tomsk Polytechnic University’s Research School of Chemistry and Applied Biomedical Sciences; the Boreskov Institute of Catalysis of the Siberian Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences; the Siberian State Medical University; and the Ural Federal University.
Russia’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Russian Science Foundation and the Tomsk Region administration provided financial support to this research. The Tomsk Polytechnic University is a participant of the “Priority-2030” program of the Russian national project “Science and Universities.”