https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/new-problems-add-44bln-to-soaring-f-35-costs---us-government-watchdog-1115547228.html

New Problems Add $44Bln to Soaring F-35 Costs - US Government Watchdog

New Problems Add $44Bln to Soaring F-35 Costs - US Government Watchdog

Costs of the US armed forces F-35 Joint Strike Fighter continue to soar out of control by at least $44 billion with new delays still emerging and no resolution in sight.

2023-12-13T01:21+0000

2023-12-13T01:21+0000

2023-12-13T01:21+0000

military

us

military & intelligence

us government accountability office (gao)

f-35

lockheed martin

lockheed martin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082695484_0:0:3003:1690_1920x0_80_0_0_0bb80a00ad6e094697e48acf8cfdc8d0.jpg

Also, the ambitious $10 billion Block 4 program to modernize the aircraft to enable it meet challenges from major peer competitor nations led by Russia and China over the coming decade has been further delayed and will cost 60% more than its original expensive price tag, the GAO said. Also, Department of Defense F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) Director US Air Force Lieutenant General Michael Schmidt told a House Armed services subcommittee hearing on Tuesday that he still could not predict when problems with the $1.6 billion Technology Refresh-3 (TR-3) cockpit electronics software upgrade for the F-35 that has halted new aircraft deliveries since July will be corrected.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/us-f-35-upgrade-stymied-by-software-problems-prompting-delivery-woes-1115127585.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

f-35 joint strike fighter, f-35 program, government accountability office, lockheed martin f-35, department of defense f-35 joint program office director us air force lieutenant general michael schmidt