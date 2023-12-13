International
New Problems Add $44Bln to Soaring F-35 Costs - US Government Watchdog
Costs of the US armed forces F-35 Joint Strike Fighter continue to soar out of control by at least $44 billion with new delays still emerging and no resolution in sight.
Also, the ambitious $10 billion Block 4 program to modernize the aircraft to enable it meet challenges from major peer competitor nations led by Russia and China over the coming decade has been further delayed and will cost 60% more than its original expensive price tag, the GAO said. Also, Department of Defense F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) Director US Air Force Lieutenant General Michael Schmidt told a House Armed services subcommittee hearing on Tuesday that he still could not predict when problems with the $1.6 billion Technology Refresh-3 (TR-3) cockpit electronics software upgrade for the F-35 that has halted new aircraft deliveries since July will be corrected.
01:21 GMT 13.12.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Costs of the US armed forces' Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter continue to soar out of control by at least $44 billion with new delays still emerging and no resolution in sight, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) documented in a new report and top officials overseeing the program confirmed to Congress.
"[Unanticipated] extra heat is increasing the wear on the engine, reducing the engine's life, and adding a projected $38 billion in maintenance costs over the life of the aircraft," the GAO report said on Tuesday.
Also, the ambitious $10 billion Block 4 program to modernize the aircraft to enable it meet challenges from major peer competitor nations led by Russia and China over the coming decade has been further delayed and will cost 60% more than its original expensive price tag, the GAO said.
Also, Department of Defense F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) Director US Air Force Lieutenant General Michael Schmidt told a House Armed services subcommittee hearing on Tuesday that he still could not predict when problems with the $1.6 billion Technology Refresh-3 (TR-3) cockpit electronics software upgrade for the F-35 that has halted new aircraft deliveries since July will be corrected.
U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft F-35 performs aerobatic maneuvers at Aero India 2023, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2023
Military
US F-35 Upgrade Stymied by Software Problems, Prompting Delivery Woes
22 November, 12:28 GMT
