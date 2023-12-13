https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/revolutionary-discovery-in-italy-redefines-timeline-of-roman-empires-decline-1115563981.html

Revolutionary Discovery in Italy Redefines Timeline of Roman Empire's Decline

Revolutionary Discovery in Italy Redefines Timeline of Roman Empire's Decline

Archaeologists have unveiled new findings from a decade-long excavation in Italy, fundamentally altering our understanding of the Roman Empire's decline.

2023-12-13T22:53+0000

2023-12-13T22:53+0000

2023-12-13T22:50+0000

beyond politics

science & tech

italy

history

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0d/1115563823_0:251:1369:1021_1920x0_80_0_0_df57fb3183d634aa32de65c2317b8dbc.png

An archaeological team led by the University of Cambridge has unearthed shocking evidence that has the potential to rewrite the timeline of the Roman Empire's decline.The group's study focused on an Italian town in modern-day southern Lazio, then known as Interamna Lirenas, and which has led to the determination that the Roman Empire remained prosperous much longer than previously thought.The discovery emerged from a meticulous analysis of pottery fragments found at the site. Initially, the fragments suggested a town in decline by the 1st century AD; however, the new findings indicate Interamna Lirenas continued to thrive until the later part of the 3rd century AD, defying the general belief of the empire's deterioration.A deeper geological survey presented a stunningly detailed layout of the town, including public baths, a temple, a warehouse, and a theater. The features paint a picture of a resilient urban center, adapting to challenges over 900 years.The study was published in the Roman Urbanism in Italy publication.As researchers continue to investigate, the exact cause of Interamna Lirenas' eventual downfall remains a mystery, adding another layer of intrigue to this historical puzzle. This discovery not only sheds new light on the Roman Empire's history but also exemplifies the evolving nature of archaeological research, continuously reshaping human understanding of the past.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200701/paris-archeological-exhibit-recreates-final-hours-of-roman-empires-pompeii-1079771362.html

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

roman empire, italy, the decline of the roman empire, roman urbanism in italy