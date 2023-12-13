https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/russias-top-diplomat-speaks-to-federation-council-1115549579.html

Russia's Top Diplomat Speaks to Federation Council

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is delivering a speech at the Federation Council's plenary session on Wednesday, December 13.

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is delivering a speech at the Federation Council's plenary session on Wednesday, December 13. The top diplomat will address the audience, shedding light on how the country's foreign policy is being carried out, and he will respond to their inquiries. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

