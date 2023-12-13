International
Russia's Top Diplomat Speaks to Federation Council
Russia's Top Diplomat Speaks to Federation Council
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is delivering a speech at the Federation Council's plenary session on Wednesday, December 13.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is delivering a speech at the Federation Council's plenary session on Wednesday, December 13. The top diplomat will address the audience, shedding light on how the country's foreign policy is being carried out, and he will respond to their inquiries. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Russia's Top Diplomat Speaks to Federation Council

Sergey Lavrov, Russia's diplomacy chief, is expected to comment on the implementation of Moscow's foreign policy and take questions from senators.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is delivering a speech at the Federation Council's plenary session on Wednesday, December 13.
The top diplomat will address the audience, shedding light on how the country's foreign policy is being carried out, and he will respond to their inquiries.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
