Supreme Court to Decide Trump's Immunity in Game-Changing Move
Supreme Court to Decide Trump's Immunity in Game-Changing Move
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, including the Supreme Court deciding whether or not to grant Trump immunity.
Supreme Court to Decide Trump's Immunity in Game-Changing Move
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, including the Supreme Court deciding whether or not to grant Trump immunity.
In the first half hour, the hosts spoke to journalist and host of The Back Story Rachel Blevins about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to Washington, D.C., and his plea to Congress for more aid.Then, journalist Neil McCabe talked about Special Counsel Jack Smith using data from Trump's former White House cell phone as part of the 2020 election interference case.The second hour begins with attorney and podcast host Steve Gill to talk about Hunter Biden's indictment on tax evasion.The show closes with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier on the latest out of Gaza as the United Nations convenes to demand a ceasefire.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Supreme Court to Decide Trump's Immunity in Game-Changing Move
04:07 GMT 13.12.2023 (Updated: 09:08 GMT 13.12.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, including the Supreme Court deciding whether or not to grant Trump immunity.
In the first half hour, the hosts spoke to journalist and host of The Back Story Rachel Blevins about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to Washington, D.C., and his plea to Congress for more aid.
Then, journalist Neil McCabe talked about Special Counsel Jack Smith using data from Trump's former White House cell phone as part of the 2020 election interference case.
The second hour begins with attorney and podcast host Steve Gill to talk about Hunter Biden's indictment on tax evasion.
The show closes with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier on the latest out of Gaza as the United Nations convenes to demand a ceasefire.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
