https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/supreme-court-to-decide-trumps-immunity-in-game-changing-move-1115543451.html

Supreme Court to Decide Trump's Immunity in Game-Changing Move

Supreme Court to Decide Trump's Immunity in Game-Changing Move

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, including the Supreme Court deciding whether or not to grant Trump immunity.

2023-12-13T04:07+0000

2023-12-13T04:07+0000

2023-12-13T09:08+0000

the final countdown

radio

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

donald trump

hunter biden

gaza strip

hamas

palestine

the united nations (un)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0c/1115543292_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_98a7e92de62b4d3260f2e6e039750840.jpg

Supreme Court to Decide Trump's Immunity in Game-Changing Move On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, including the Supreme Court deciding whether or not to grant Trump immunity.

In the first half hour, the hosts spoke to journalist and host of The Back Story Rachel Blevins about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's trip to Washington, D.C., and his plea to Congress for more aid.Then, journalist Neil McCabe talked about Special Counsel Jack Smith using data from Trump's former White House cell phone as part of the 2020 election interference case.The second hour begins with attorney and podcast host Steve Gill to talk about Hunter Biden's indictment on tax evasion.The show closes with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier on the latest out of Gaza as the United Nations convenes to demand a ceasefire.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

zelensky visit to washington, 2020 election interference, hunter biden indictment, hunter biden tax evasion, gaza war