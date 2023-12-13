International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/syria-expects-to-return-of-oil-fields-occupied-by-us-to-govt-control-in-near-future-1115552002.html
Syria Expects to Soon Regain Oil Fields Occupied by US
Syria Expects to Soon Regain Oil Fields Occupied by US
Damascus expects to return oil fields that are important but remain under the US's occupation to the control of the Syrian government in the near future, Syrian Oil Minister Firas Hassan Kaddour told Sputnik.
2023-12-13T10:09+0000
2023-12-13T10:11+0000
syria
world
oil fields
damascus
middle east
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103092/29/1030922948_0:153:3591:2173_1920x0_80_0_0_612831b92517ce9576d4e7c756227e19.jpg
Many oil fields in northern Syria were destroyed as a result of attacks by terrorist groups, these fields returned to the control of the Syrian government, and their restoration began, the official said. In 2024, Syria will conduct seismic exploration north of Damascus and in other areas to search for oil and gas deposits, he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/to-the-last-drop-us-continues-looting-of-syrias-oil-even-amid-attacks-on-illegal-bases-1115145089.html
syria
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103092/29/1030922948_246:0:3346:2325_1920x0_80_0_0_be740ba5811704f265acbbb5cca94c26.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, syrian oil, syrian oil fields, syrian oil field occupied by us, us illegal occupation of syria
syria, syrian oil, syrian oil fields, syrian oil field occupied by us, us illegal occupation of syria

Syria Expects to Soon Regain Oil Fields Occupied by US

10:09 GMT 13.12.2023 (Updated: 10:11 GMT 13.12.2023)
© AFP 2023 / YOUSSEF KARWASHAN Oil well pumps are seen in the Rmeilane oil field in Syria's northerneastern Hasakeh province
Oil well pumps are seen in the Rmeilane oil field in Syria's northerneastern Hasakeh province - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / YOUSSEF KARWASHAN
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - Damascus expects to return oil fields that are important but remain under the US's occupation to the control of the Syrian government in the near future, Syrian Oil Minister Firas Hassan Kaddour told Sputnik.
Many oil fields in northern Syria were destroyed as a result of attacks by terrorist groups, these fields returned to the control of the Syrian government, and their restoration began, the official said.

"We expect to liberate the [oil] fields remaining under occupation in the very near future, return them to the Syrian Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources and begin their restoration," the minister said on the sidelines of the 12th Arab Energy Conference in Qatar's capital city, Doha.

US troops patrol in the countryside of Syria's Hasakeh province near the Turkish border, on February 18, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2023
World
To the Last Drop: US Continues Looting of Syria’s Oil Even Amid Attacks on Illegal Bases
22 November, 18:22 GMT
In 2024, Syria will conduct seismic exploration north of Damascus and in other areas to search for oil and gas deposits, he added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала