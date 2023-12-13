https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/syria-expects-to-return-of-oil-fields-occupied-by-us-to-govt-control-in-near-future-1115552002.html

Syria Expects to Soon Regain Oil Fields Occupied by US

Syria Expects to Soon Regain Oil Fields Occupied by US

Damascus expects to return oil fields that are important but remain under the US's occupation to the control of the Syrian government in the near future, Syrian Oil Minister Firas Hassan Kaddour told Sputnik.

2023-12-13T10:09+0000

2023-12-13T10:09+0000

2023-12-13T10:11+0000

syria

world

oil fields

damascus

middle east

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103092/29/1030922948_0:153:3591:2173_1920x0_80_0_0_612831b92517ce9576d4e7c756227e19.jpg

Many oil fields in northern Syria were destroyed as a result of attacks by terrorist groups, these fields returned to the control of the Syrian government, and their restoration began, the official said. In 2024, Syria will conduct seismic exploration north of Damascus and in other areas to search for oil and gas deposits, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231122/to-the-last-drop-us-continues-looting-of-syrias-oil-even-amid-attacks-on-illegal-bases-1115145089.html

syria

damascus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

syria, syrian oil, syrian oil fields, syrian oil field occupied by us, us illegal occupation of syria