Syria Expects to Soon Regain Oil Fields Occupied by US
Syria Expects to Soon Regain Oil Fields Occupied by US
Damascus expects to return oil fields that are important but remain under the US's occupation to the control of the Syrian government in the near future, Syrian Oil Minister Firas Hassan Kaddour told Sputnik.
Many oil fields in northern Syria were destroyed as a result of attacks by terrorist groups, these fields returned to the control of the Syrian government, and their restoration began, the official said. In 2024, Syria will conduct seismic exploration north of Damascus and in other areas to search for oil and gas deposits, he added.
10:09 GMT 13.12.2023
DOHA (Sputnik) - Damascus expects to return oil fields that are important but remain under the US's occupation to the control of the Syrian government in the near future, Syrian Oil Minister Firas Hassan Kaddour told Sputnik.
Many oil fields in northern Syria were destroyed as a result of attacks by terrorist groups
, these fields returned to the control of the Syrian government, and their restoration began, the official said.
"We expect to liberate the [oil] fields remaining under occupation in the very near future, return them to the Syrian Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources and begin their restoration," the minister said on the sidelines of the 12th Arab Energy Conference in Qatar's capital city, Doha.
In 2024, Syria will conduct seismic exploration north of Damascus and in other areas to search for oil and gas deposits, he added.