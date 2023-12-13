International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Paratroopers Wipe Out Dug-In Ukrainian Forces
Watch Russian Paratroopers Wipe Out Dug-In Ukrainian Forces
Soldiers from the Russian airborne forces supported by BMD-4M infantry fighting vehicles have wiped out a Ukrainian infantry contingent that was dug -n near Soledar, to the north of Artemovsk.
According to a statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, Ukrainian forces lost "up to one platoon" of troops during this operation.A short video shared online by the ministry shows episodes of this engagement, including footage of Ukrainian positions being systematically attacked by Russian paratroopers' fire.
Watch Russian Paratroopers Wipe Out Dug-In Ukrainian Forces

19:05 GMT 13.12.2023
Armored group from the Tula Guards Airborne Troops Formation successfully eliminate Ukrainian infantry sheltered in stronghold dugouts.
Armored group from the Tula Guards Airborne Troops Formation successfully eliminate Ukrainian infantry sheltered in stronghold dugouts. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2023
© Sputnik / Russian Ministry of Defence
Subscribe
Russia's Armed Forces have recently delivered yet another stinging blow to the Kiev regime's troops in the vicinity of Artemovsk (formerly known as Bakhmut).
Soldiers from the Russian airborne forces supported by BMD-4M infantry fighting vehicles have wiped out a Ukrainian infantry contingent that was dug -n near Soledar, to the north of Artemovsk.
According to a statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, Ukrainian forces lost “up to one platoon” of troops during this operation.
A short video shared online by the ministry shows episodes of this engagement, including footage of Ukrainian positions being systematically attacked by Russian paratroopers’ fire.
