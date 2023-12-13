https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/watch-russian-paratroopers-wipe-out-dug-in-ukrainian-forces-1115562054.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Wipe Out Dug-In Ukrainian Forces

Soldiers from the Russian airborne forces supported by BMD-4M infantry fighting vehicles have wiped out a Ukrainian infantry contingent that was dug -n near Soledar, to the north of Artemovsk.

Soldiers from the Russian airborne forces supported by BMD-4M infantry fighting vehicles have wiped out a Ukrainian infantry contingent that was dug -n near Soledar, to the north of Artemovsk.According to a statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, Ukrainian forces lost “up to one platoon” of troops during this operation.A short video shared online by the ministry shows episodes of this engagement, including footage of Ukrainian positions being systematically attacked by Russian paratroopers’ fire.

