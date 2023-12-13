https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/watch-russian-tanks-smash-ukrainian-positions-1115552399.html

Watch Russian Tanks Smash Ukrainian Positions

Watch Russian Tanks Smash Ukrainian Positions

A short video released by the MoD online shows a Russian tank firing from an exposed position. The video then cuts to the view of the Ukrainian positions being hit by a tank shell; two Russian soldiers can be heard conversing in the background, confirming that a “hit” has been scored.

Armored units of Russia’s Western Military District have destroyed several Ukrainian strongpoints and gun emplacements in the Kupyansk sector, Russia's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.A short video released by the MoD online shows a Russian tank firing from an exposed position. The video then cuts to the view of the Ukrainian positions being hit by a tank shell; two Russian soldiers can be heard conversing in the background, confirming that a “hit” has been scored.

