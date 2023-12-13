International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Tanks Smash Ukrainian Positions
Watch Russian Tanks Smash Ukrainian Positions
A short video released by the MoD online shows a Russian tank firing from an exposed position. The video then cuts to the view of the Ukrainian positions being hit by a tank shell; two Russian soldiers can be heard conversing in the background, confirming that a “hit” has been scored.
Armored units of Russia's Western Military District have destroyed several Ukrainian strongpoints and gun emplacements in the Kupyansk sector, Russia's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.A short video released by the MoD online shows a Russian tank firing from an exposed position. The video then cuts to the view of the Ukrainian positions being hit by a tank shell; two Russian soldiers can be heard conversing in the background, confirming that a "hit" has been scored.
russian military operation in ukraine, russian tank video
Andrei Dergalin
While Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky begs his Western sponsors for more money and weapons, trying to convince them that he can prevail over Russia on the battlefield, his troops continue to suffer setback after setback in the conflict zone.
Armored units of Russia’s Western Military District have destroyed several Ukrainian strongpoints and gun emplacements in the Kupyansk sector, Russia's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
A short video released by the MoD online shows a Russian tank firing from an exposed position. The video then cuts to the view of the Ukrainian positions being hit by a tank shell; two Russian soldiers can be heard conversing in the background, confirming that a “hit” has been scored.
