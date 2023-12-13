International
- Sputnik International, 1920
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/will-ukraine-collapse-in-2024-1115554741.html
Will Ukraine Collapse in 2024?
Will Ukraine Collapse in 2024?
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, we spoke with Scott Ritter about Ukraine’s looming military crisis and why there’s nothing Biden can do about... 13.12.2023, Sputnik International
2023-12-13T10:15+0000
2023-12-13T15:12+0000
new rules
radio
joe biden
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
military & intelligence
russia
us arms for ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0d/1115554112_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_626c4ef7ceeb4e35a8dd07ca041db43c.jpg
Will Ukraine Collapse in 2024?
Will Ukraine Collapse in 2024?
- Scott Ritter, former US Marine intelligence officer, former UN weapons inspector.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Simes Dimitri
Simes Dimitri
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0d/1115554112_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_963cd811e58e70653dd51a195f727ac5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, joe biden, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, military & intelligence, russia, us arms for ukraine, аудио
radio, joe biden, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, military & intelligence, russia, us arms for ukraine, аудио

Will Ukraine Collapse in 2024?

10:15 GMT 13.12.2023 (Updated: 15:12 GMT 13.12.2023)
New Rules
Will Ukraine Collapse in 2024?
Subscribe
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
All materials
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, we spoke with Scott Ritter about Ukraine’s looming military crisis and why there’s nothing Biden can do about it.

“I don't see Ukraine surviving too long into 2024. The days of the West turning over hundreds of tanks, armoured fighting vehicles, and artillery pieces is over. We just don't have any left to give. So, the best Zelensky can hope for is penny packets of armor, infantry fighting vehicles, some ammunition, and maybe an F-16 or two.”

- Scott Ritter, former US Marine intelligence officer, former UN weapons inspector.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала