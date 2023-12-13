https://sputnikglobe.com/20231213/will-ukraine-collapse-in-2024-1115554741.html

Will Ukraine Collapse in 2024?

Will Ukraine Collapse in 2024?

In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, we spoke with Scott Ritter about Ukraine’s looming military crisis and why there’s nothing Biden can do about... 13.12.2023, Sputnik International

2023-12-13T10:15+0000

2023-12-13T10:15+0000

2023-12-13T15:12+0000

new rules

radio

joe biden

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

military & intelligence

russia

us arms for ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0d/1115554112_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_626c4ef7ceeb4e35a8dd07ca041db43c.jpg

Will Ukraine Collapse in 2024? Will Ukraine Collapse in 2024?

- Scott Ritter, former US Marine intelligence officer, former UN weapons inspector.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Simes Dimitri

Simes Dimitri

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Simes Dimitri

radio, joe biden, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, military & intelligence, russia, us arms for ukraine, аудио