In this week's episode of the New Rules podcast, we spoke with Scott Ritter about Ukraine's looming military crisis and why there's nothing Biden can do about...
- Scott Ritter, former US Marine intelligence officer, former UN weapons inspector.
Will Ukraine Collapse in 2024?
10:15 GMT 13.12.2023 (Updated: 15:12 GMT 13.12.2023)
Simes Dimitri
Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-language Department
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, we spoke with Scott Ritter about Ukraine’s looming military crisis and why there’s nothing Biden can do about it.
“I don't see Ukraine surviving too long into 2024. The days of the West turning over hundreds of tanks, armoured fighting vehicles, and artillery pieces is over. We just don't have any left to give. So, the best Zelensky can hope for is penny packets of armor, infantry fighting vehicles, some ammunition, and maybe an F-16 or two.”
- Scott Ritter, former US Marine intelligence officer, former UN weapons inspector.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
