Zelensky in DC for Last Ditch Effort to Secure Funding

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington as his regime's funding dries up.

2023-12-13

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the latest Russian military advances in the Donbass region.In the second hour, lawyer and president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles Ed Martin joined Fault Lines to discuss Zelensky's visit to Washington and Special Counsel Jack Smith's request to the Supreme Court about former US President Donald Trump's immunity.Later in the hour, cartoonist and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall joined the show to discuss the current issues in New York City, as Mayor Eric Adams faces opposition from former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.In the last hour of the show, Fault Lines spoke to political commentator and radio host Misty Winston about Tucker Carlson's new streaming platform, which has garnered a lot of interest from the media.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

