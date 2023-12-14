https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/2023-putins-annual-presser-and-qa-session-in-pictures-1115579099.html

2023 Putin's Annual Presser and Q&A Session in Pictures

2023 Putin's Annual Presser and Q&A Session in Pictures

On December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a major press conference to address a number of issues of concern to the Russian public.

2023-12-14T13:12+0000

2023-12-14T13:12+0000

2023-12-14T13:12+0000

multimedia

photo

vladimir putin

dmitry peskov

moscow

russia

kremlin

putin's 2023 year-end press conference

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115578378_0:203:3280:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1d78a304aa59fb650e4689634e9a6ea7.jpg

On December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a major press conference to address a number of issues of concern to the Russian public. This year, the presser coincides with the president's live Q&A session, Direct Line with Vladimir Putin. More than two million questions were received for the Q&A.According to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, it was decided to combine the press conference and the Direct Line with Putin in order to summarize the results of the year in all areas at once.Take a look at the annual end-of-the-year press conference and the president's live Q&A session in Sputniks gallery:

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, putin's annual presser, q&a session