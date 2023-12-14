International
2023 Putin's Annual Presser and Q&A Session in Pictures
2023 Putin's Annual Presser and Q&A Session in Pictures
On December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a major press conference to address a number of issues of concern to the Russian public.
On December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a major press conference to address a number of issues of concern to the Russian public. This year, the presser coincides with the president's live Q&amp;A session, Direct Line with Vladimir Putin. More than two million questions were received for the Q&amp;A.According to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, it was decided to combine the press conference and the Direct Line with Putin in order to summarize the results of the year in all areas at once.Take a look at the annual end-of-the-year press conference and the president's live Q&amp;A session in Sputniks gallery:
The annual Direct Line event and year-end press conference are well-established traditions. Both events have been held by the Kremlin since 2001. According to the Russian president, the format is useful because it allows him to address issues that require special attention.
On December 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a major press conference to address a number of issues of concern to the Russian public. This year, the presser coincides with the president's live Q&A session, Direct Line with Vladimir Putin. More than two million questions were received for the Q&A.
According to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, it was decided to combine the press conference and the Direct Line with Putin in order to summarize the results of the year in all areas at once.
Take a look at the annual end-of-the-year press conference and the president's live Q&A session in Sputniks gallery:
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the joint Direct Line with citizens and large press conference with journalists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the joint Direct Line with citizens and large press conference with journalists.

Journalists in the hall before the start of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s joint Direct Line and large press conference.

Journalists in the hall before the start of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s joint Direct Line and large press conference.

On December 24, 2001, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke live to Russians for the first time.

On December 24, 2001, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke live to Russians for the first time.

The longest Direct Line was held in 2013, lasting 4 hours and 47 minutes. During this time, Putin answered 85 questions out of more than three million. The number of viewers of the broadcast over 20 years has changed constantly. The record number - 8.3 million people - occurred during the Direct Line in 2015.

The longest Direct Line was held in 2013, lasting 4 hours and 47 minutes. During this time, Putin answered 85 questions out of more than three million. The number of viewers of the broadcast over 20 years has changed constantly. The record number - 8.3 million people - occurred during the Direct Line in 2015.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Direct Line. The traditional event has not taken place for two years.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Direct Line. The traditional event has not taken place for two years.

According to the latest data, the Direct Line received 2,100,000 questions.

According to the latest data, the Direct Line received 2,100,000 questions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin before the joint Direct Line with citizens and a large press conference with journalists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin before the joint Direct Line with citizens and a large press conference with journalists.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the joint Direct Line event.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the joint Direct Line event.

