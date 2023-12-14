https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/biden-impeachment-vote-looms-amid-push-for-ukraine-aid-1115559585.html

Biden Impeachment Vote Looms amid Push for Ukraine Aid

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the expected vote from House Republicans to impeach President Joe Biden.

Mark Frost: Economist & ProfessorSteve Hayes: Tax Attorney & Chairman of Americans for Fair TaxationSteve Abramowicz: CEO of the Mill Creek View & Host of Mill Creek View PodcastIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to economist Mark Frost about the Biden administration pushing for more war funding to Ukraine amid a looming impeachment inquiry.In the second hour, attorney Steve Hayes joined Fault Lines to discuss special counsel Jack Smith's move against President Trump, which calls on the Supreme Court to decide whether or not the Constitution confers absolute immunity on a former president against a federal prosecution for crimes he committed while in office.In the third hour, podcaster Steve Abramowicz spoke to Fault Lines about the US presidential family's legal trouble, especially Hunter Biden, who has arrived for a hearing in Washington.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

