https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/hungary-supports-provision-of-more-funds-for-ukraine-outside-eu-budget---orban-1115576678.html
Hungary Supports Provision of More Funds for Ukraine 'Outside' EU Budget - Orban
Hungary Supports Provision of More Funds for Ukraine 'Outside' EU Budget - Orban
Budapest supports the provision of more funds to Ukraine by the European Union "outside" the bloc's budget, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday, adding that the short-term assistance has already been included in the EU budget.
2023-12-14T11:19+0000
2023-12-14T11:19+0000
2023-12-14T11:19+0000
world
viktor orban
ukraine
hungary
budapest
european union (eu)
european council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/06/1113987388_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_b2ee7ff55c0c7c5036cef4cd3d66a1a4.jpg
"The money for Ukraine in the short term is already in the budget, if you would like to give longer term and bigger money, we have to manage outside the budget and we support it," Orban said ahead of the European Council meeting in Brussels when asked whether Budapest would support a 50 billion euro ($54.5 billion) financing plan for Kiev. The EU is currently trying to reach an agreement on 20 billion euros in military support for Ukraine and intends to include another 50 billion euros in the EU budget to provide macro-financial assistance to Kiev over the next four years. However, the plans have faced opposition from some member states, including Hungary. Meanwhile, US lawmakers are struggling to agree on a $111 billion supplemental funding bill that includes $61 billion in aid for Ukraine requested by US President Joe Biden. The request was blocked last week due to disagreements in the US Congress, with Republicans demanding that border security measures be included in the bill.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231212/hungary-resolute-on-no-aid-to-ukraine-from-eu-joint-budget-no-entry-talks-until-june-1115532537.html
ukraine
hungary
budapest
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/06/1113987388_347:0:3078:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7254b628c2c5f77e83a312446e7ab659.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
funds for ukraine, hungarian prime minister viktor orban, eu budget
funds for ukraine, hungarian prime minister viktor orban, eu budget
Hungary Supports Provision of More Funds for Ukraine 'Outside' EU Budget - Orban
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Budapest supports the provision of more funds to Ukraine by the European Union "outside" the bloc's budget, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday, adding that the short-term assistance has already been included in the EU budget.
"The money for Ukraine in the short term is already in the budget, if you would like to give longer term and bigger money, we have to manage outside the budget and we support it," Orban said ahead of the European Council meeting in Brussels when asked whether Budapest would support a 50 billion euro ($54.5 billion) financing plan for Kiev.
The EU is currently trying to reach an agreement on 20 billion euros in military support for Ukraine and intends to include another 50 billion euros in the EU budget
to provide macro-financial assistance to Kiev over the next four years. However, the plans have faced opposition from some member states, including Hungary.
Meanwhile, US lawmakers are struggling to agree on a $111 billion supplemental funding bill that includes $61 billion in aid for Ukraine requested by US President Joe Biden. The request was blocked last week due to disagreements in the US Congress, with Republicans demanding that border security measures be included in the bill.