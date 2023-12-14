https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/hungary-supports-provision-of-more-funds-for-ukraine-outside-eu-budget---orban-1115576678.html

Hungary Supports Provision of More Funds for Ukraine 'Outside' EU Budget - Orban

Budapest supports the provision of more funds to Ukraine by the European Union "outside" the bloc's budget, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday, adding that the short-term assistance has already been included in the EU budget.

"The money for Ukraine in the short term is already in the budget, if you would like to give longer term and bigger money, we have to manage outside the budget and we support it," Orban said ahead of the European Council meeting in Brussels when asked whether Budapest would support a 50 billion euro ($54.5 billion) financing plan for Kiev. The EU is currently trying to reach an agreement on 20 billion euros in military support for Ukraine and intends to include another 50 billion euros in the EU budget to provide macro-financial assistance to Kiev over the next four years. However, the plans have faced opposition from some member states, including Hungary. Meanwhile, US lawmakers are struggling to agree on a $111 billion supplemental funding bill that includes $61 billion in aid for Ukraine requested by US President Joe Biden. The request was blocked last week due to disagreements in the US Congress, with Republicans demanding that border security measures be included in the bill.

