On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed major topics from around the world, including Hunter Biden going public.
Hunter Biden Goes Public; Says Father Not Involved in Business Deals
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, including the Supreme Court deciding whether or not to grant Trump immunity.
Hunter Biden Goes Public; Says Father Not Involved in Business Deals
04:16 GMT 14.12.2023 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 15.12.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed major topics from around the world, including Hunter Biden going public.
Jeremy Kuzmarov - Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine
Bob Patillo - Attorney, Executive Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Esteban Carrillo - Journalist
John Kiriakou - Co-host of Political Misfits
In the first half hour, the hosts spoke to Jeremy Kuzmarov to break down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington, DC, who is struggling to secure more aid.
Then, attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Bob Patillo joins the show to share his perspective on Special Counsel Jack Smith's role in the Trump fraud trial.
The second hour begins with journalist Esteban Carrillo who weighs in on the UN calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, as the Israel offensive rages on in the region.
The show closes with Co-host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou, to discuss the House GOP dueling over how to extend section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM