Hunter Biden Infuriates House Republicans Before Impeachment Inquiry
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the recent press conference by Hunter Biden, who infuriated House Republicans before the impeachment inquiry into his father.
Steve Gill - Lawyer and Radio HostRobert Inlakesh - Investigative JournalistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystDavid Tawil - Finance Expert and AnalystIn the first hour, host Rachel Blevins spoke to lawyer Steve Gill about the Hunter Biden press conference and the potential impeachment of President Joe Biden.Later in the hour, The Backstory was joined by journalist Robert Inlakesh who discussed the latest from the Gaza Strip, where Israel has reportedly begun flooding tunnels with seawater.To kick off the second hour, The Backstory spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent visit to Washington, along with the latest from the battles in the Donbass region.In the last half hour, The Backstory spoke to finance expert David Tawil about Argentina's new president Javier Milei, whose unorthodox policies to fix the economy have the eyes of the world watching the results.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
