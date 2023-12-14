https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/hunter-biden-refuses-congressional-investigators-demand-for-closed-door-deposition-1115565154.html

Hunter Biden Refuses Congressional Investigators' Demand for Closed Door Deposition

Hunter Biden Refuses Congressional Investigators' Demand for Closed Door Deposition

Hunter Biden gave a speech in front of the Capitol today, claiming that information was stolen from him and denying his father's connections with his business.

Hunter Biden gave a speech in front of the Capitol today, claiming that information was stolen from him and denying his father's connections with his business.

Elijah Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the overwhelming UN vote demanding a ceasefire in Gaza and the Congressional approval of the US occupation of Syria.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss Hunter Biden's speech in front of the Capitol. Hunter Biden claimed that information was stolen from him and denied his father's connections with his business.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, discusses the decline of the US economy and Joe Biden's political future.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Yemen military closure of the Bab-el-Mandeb straits to specific traffic and President Biden's unwavering support for the Israeli assault on Gaza.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The Backstory, joins us to discuss whether the Democrats will replace Kamala Harris and social media ramping up election interference claims against Russia, China, and Iran.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, discusses the issue of US Biolabs in Africa and allegations that the 2014 West African ebola outbreak originated from a US lab.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "Popular Resistance.org," discusses poverty in the United States and the struggle for democracy in Peru.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss China's technological advances and stated goals for economic, technical, and cultural improvements.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

