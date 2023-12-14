https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/hunter-biden-skips-testimony-gaza-health-crisis-milei-makes-moves-1115564827.html

Hunter Biden Skips Testimony, Gaza Health Crisis, Milei Makes Moves

Hunter Biden Skips Testimony, Gaza Health Crisis, Milei Makes Moves

Hunter Biden passes through Congressional grounds to avoid contempt consequences.

Hunter Biden passes through Congressional grounds to avoid contempt consequences.

Journalist and writer Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Hunter Biden’s statement outside Congress this morning, where this standoff between Congress and the president’s son will lead, where the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden might lead, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ desperate behavior on a recent televised town hall, and the Biden administration apparently capitulating almost completely on immigration in order to pass war funding for Israel and Ukraine.Louisville Tenants Union organizer Greg Capillo discusses the already inadequate inventory of housing in the country being bought up by institutional investors, what chances a federal bill to regulate the this system of ownership might have, whether there are other ways to block corporations from buying up single family homes, and the New York Times pushing the return of rooming houses for the poor.Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov discusses the total collapse of the healthcare system in Gaza, the passage of a UN General Assembly resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Joe Biden’s admission that Israel is losing international support, Republican calls for Biden to attack either Iran or Yemen in response to Houthi attacks on international shipping, and the newest developments regarding the Discord Leaks from earlier this year.Journalist and co-editor of Peoples Dispatch Zoe Alexandra discusses how the presidency of Javier Milei in Argentina is shaping up as it enters its first week, how past neoliberal policies are making a return under Milei, how International Monetary Fund loans have weighed on the economy of Argentina for decades, how Milei’s rhetoric around dollarization was misinterpreted by some voters, and how regional neighbors are reacting to Milei’s presidency.The Misfits also discuss a huge Tesla recall, whether Republicans will try to promote contraceptives, and punk icon Patti Smith falling ill in Italy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

