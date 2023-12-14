https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/iraqi-journo-who-threw-his-shoes-at-bush-us-hegemony-must-be-stopped-1115570681.html

Iraqi Journo Who Threw His Shoes at Bush: US Hegemony Must Be Stopped

Fifteen years ago, on December 14, 2008, Iraqi journalist Mundtadar al-Zaidi threw his shoes at US President George W. Bush during a press conference with... 14.12.2023, Sputnik International

Al-Zaidi, in an exclusive interview with Sputnik, described how this historic event affected his career, why his actions became a symbol of resistance to US Middle East policy, and which of today's leaders and politicians he is ready to extend the opposite gesture to: a handshake.'My Life Changed a Lot'Throwing shoes at President Bush was a turning point in the life of the young correspondent for the Iraqi TV channel Al-Baghdadiyah. Throwing his shoe, Mundtadar al-Zaidi also shouted: “This is for you, dog, a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people. This is for the widows and orphans, for all those who died in Iraq.” An Iraqi court sentenced al-Zaidi to three years in prison for insulting a foreign head of state during an official visit to the country. The appeal court reduced the sentence to one year in prison. In September 2009, after nine months in prison, al-Zaidi was released for good behavior. Then, he became a real hero in the Arab and Muslim world. 'No One Sympathized With Us When US Occupied Iraq'The Iraqi jornalist also noted that the current situation in the Gaza Strip is similar to the situation when US troops occupied Iraq. According to him, the US hegemony is to blame for everything, as it chooses its favorites and wants the whole world to support it.Moreover, Mundtadar al-Zaidi also suggested that "the time has come to create a union between the Eastern Hemisphere and the Middle East":Politicians to Shake Hands WithA thrown shoe is a sign of extreme disrespect in Arab culture. But there are several politicians and world leaders whom Mundtadar al-Zaidi is ready to extend the opposite gesture to: a hand shake.

