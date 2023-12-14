https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/many-in-west-share-vision-and-traditional-values-supported-by-russia-1115581789.html

Many in West Share Vision and Traditional Values Supported by Russia

Many in West Share Vision and Traditional Values Supported by Russia

Many people in the West and the rest of the world understand that Russia is the right thing by defending its sovereignty and traditional values, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out during his annual press conference.

2023-12-14T14:55+0000

2023-12-14T14:55+0000

2023-12-14T14:55+0000

europe

analysis

vladimir putin

putin's 2023 year-end press conference

values

opinion

us

russia

moscow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106435/02/1064350225_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9be30071a1a58b7b323216d1c576fff7.jpg

Despite attempts to smear Russia over its uncompromising stance over the protection of sovereignty and traditional values, Westerners have started to realize that the nation's position is justified, according to Vladimir Putin."But it is still a minority. These minorities are growing but not yet able to be a majority. That’s why it is important to develop that theme in the long run, and to elaborate more and more on the subject," Mettan continued.According to the Swiss journalist, the West's problem is that it "pretends to defend the pluralism of ideas and the freedom of expression while imposing a kind of monopoly of thinking." Only the liberal-progressivist way of thinking is tolerated by officials and the media, Mettan pointed out, adding that more conservative views are repressed and excluded from the public debate.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/putins-right-orban-fico-branded-pro-russian-simply-for-sticking-to-national-interests-1115577771.html

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

vladimir putin, putin's q&a session, putin's 2023 year-end presser, putin's annual presser, russian sovereignty, russia fights for sovereignty, russian special military operation, russian conservatism, russian traditional values