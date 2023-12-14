https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/many-in-west-share-vision-and-traditional-values-supported-by-russia-1115581789.html
Many people in the West and the rest of the world understand that Russia is the right thing by defending its sovereignty and traditional values, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out during his annual press conference.
Despite attempts to smear Russia over its uncompromising stance over the protection of sovereignty and traditional values, Westerners have started to realize that the nation's position is justified, according to Vladimir Putin."But it is still a minority. These minorities are growing but not yet able to be a majority. That’s why it is important to develop that theme in the long run, and to elaborate more and more on the subject," Mettan continued.According to the Swiss journalist, the West's problem is that it "pretends to defend the pluralism of ideas and the freedom of expression while imposing a kind of monopoly of thinking." Only the liberal-progressivist way of thinking is tolerated by officials and the media, Mettan pointed out, adding that more conservative views are repressed and excluded from the public debate.
Despite attempts to smear Russia over its uncompromising stance over the protection of sovereignty and traditional values, Westerners have started to realize
that the nation's position is justified, according to Vladimir Putin.
"That’s a fact, there are quite a lot of people in the West who are sharing the visions and the traditional values which Russia is presently supporting and defending," said Guy Mettan, Swiss MP and journalist, former executive director of the Geneva Press Club and author of 'Creating Russophobia: From the Great Religious Schism to Anti-Putin Hysteria'.
"But it is still a minority. These minorities are growing but not yet able to be a majority. That’s why it is important to develop that theme in the long run, and to elaborate more and more on the subject," Mettan continued.
According to the Swiss journalist, the West's problem is that it "pretends to defend the pluralism of ideas and the freedom of expression while imposing a kind of monopoly of thinking."
Only the liberal-progressivist way of thinking is tolerated by officials and the media, Mettan pointed out, adding that more conservative views are repressed and excluded
from the public debate.
"In that sense, the remarks of President Putin are very relevant," the Swiss journalist highlighted.