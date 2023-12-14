https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/putin-holds-year-end-presser-along-with-annual-qa-session-in-moscow-1115555241.html

Putin Holds Year-End Presser Along With Annual Q&A Session in Moscow

Putin Holds Year-End Presser Along With Annual Q&A Session in Moscow

Today Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his year-end press conference, combined with the annual ‘Direct Line’ Q&A Session in Moscow.

2023-12-14T08:55+0000

2023-12-14T08:55+0000

2023-12-14T08:55+0000

russia

russia

moscow

vladimir putin

q&a session with vladimir putin

direct line with vladimir putin

putin's 2023 year-end press conference

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083273364_0:0:3167:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_ee04c010628afc582c0fbab7d4242210.jpg

Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin proceeds with his major yearly press event, which is combined with a live tv-special “Direct Line With Vladimir Putin”.The two occasions are among the most exciting of the year, since the president addresses a number of pressing social, political and economic issues on domestic and global levels. The live Q&A session is a significant event in the Russia’s public life, as the head of state answers Russian citizen’s questions in real-time.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin Q&A Session Putin Q&A Session 2023-12-14T08:55+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, russian president vladimir putin, russia, moscow, direct line, direct line q&a session, putin's 2023 press conference, putin's year-end press conference, putin's annual press conference