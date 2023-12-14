https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/putin-holds-year-end-presser-along-with-annual-qa-session-in-moscow-1115555241.html
Putin Holds Year-End Presser Along With Annual Q&A Session in Moscow
Today Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his year-end press conference, combined with the annual ‘Direct Line’ Q&A Session in Moscow.
Sputnik comes to you live as President Vladimir Putin proceeds with his major yearly press event, which is combined with a live tv-special “Direct Line With Vladimir Putin”.The two occasions are among the most exciting of the year, since the president addresses a number of pressing social, political and economic issues on domestic and global levels. The live Q&A session is a significant event in the Russia’s public life, as the head of state answers Russian citizen’s questions in real-time.Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.
The two occasions are among the most exciting of the year, since the president addresses a number of pressing social, political and economic issues on domestic and global levels. The live Q&A session is a significant event in the Russia’s public life, as the head of state answers Russian citizen’s questions in real-time.
Follow Sputnik’s feed to find out more.