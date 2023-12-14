https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/ukraine-knows-russias-concerns-where-red-lines-were-crossed---kremlin-1115565631.html

Ukraine Knows Russia’s Concerns, Where Red Lines Were Crossed - Kremlin

The Kiev regime knows Moscow’s concerns perfectly well, and it knows where it crossed Russia’s red lines, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“It is clear that the situation is changing. It is changing in a direction that is not favorable for the Kiev regime," Peskov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.The spokesperson noted that while a hybrid war against Russia continues, Moscow has developed immunity and it will work.“Of course, such a hybrid war against us continues. And in these conditions, the [presidential] election campaign will surely be a target for attacks. But on the other hand, we … gained some immunity against these attacks. I'm sure this immunity will work,” Peskov said, adding that no country, other than Russia, has coped with so many sanctions.In comments to Russia's Izvestia newspaper, Peskov underscored that it was impossible to compare the military potential and economic power of Russia and Ukraine, more so as Ukrainian armed forces are currently actively losing positions on the battlefield. The spokesman added that the United States understands the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine’s lack of potential to go forward. "After all, the United States has quite powerful intelligence and military intelligence, so they perfectly see what is happening on the battlefield, what losses in manpower and equipment the Ukrainian armed forces are suffering. And how much they lack the potential for any advancement," Peskov said.Weighing into the $200 million "drawdown" that US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Kremlin spokesperson detailed that Russia would be monitoring "with interest" on the growing fallout over continued aid for Kiev.Peskov also pointed out that the dollar amount is relatively low by Washington’s standards, and that it will only further put Kiev in a difficult position. “We will monitor this with interest and the main thing is to continue the special military operation,” Peskov said.Over the last several weeks, tensions have been at an all-time high in Congress as Congress has remained at a complete deadlock over continued Ukraine aid. However, in addition to the $200 million announced by Biden, an additional $800 million is expected to be doled out to Ukraine through the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act, which is set to pass the upper congressional chamber late Wednesday.

