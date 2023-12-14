https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/us-senate-passes-886bln-defense-bill-sends-to-house-for-consideration-1115566395.html

US Senate Passes $886Bln Defense Bill, Sends to House for Consideration

The US Senate passed a reconciled version of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which will now go to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The Senate approved the legislation in a 87-13 vote on Wednesday. The legislation authorizes more than $886 billion in total national defense spending, including hundreds of millions of dollars in Ukraine aid. The bill also includes an extension of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) Section 702 authorities without reforms to the surveillance power.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the House of Representatives to swiftly pass the legislation as well. However, the House Freedom Caucus said that it opposes the bill due to the clean FISA extension. Earlier this week, the Biden administration said it supports swift passage of the defense bill by Congress.

