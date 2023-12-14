https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/watch-live-year-in-review-an-outlook-by-dimitri-simes-jr-and-simeon-boikov-1115563025.html

Watch Live Year in Review: An Outlook by Dimitri Simes Jr. and Simeon Boikov

Watch Live Year in Review: An Outlook by Dimitri Simes Jr. and Simeon Boikov

Dimitri Simes of Sputnik's English-language Department and Australian political activist Simeon Boikov (Aussie Cossack) will offer you insights into the Putin's address.

Sputnik is live and ready to dive into an engaging discussion on Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2023 press conference for anyone keen on politics, the nuances of Russian policy, and its global impact.Our hosts today include Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-Language Department Dimitri Simes Jr. and Australian political activist Simeon Boikov (Aussie Cossack), who offer their unique insights into the theoretical and practical implications of Putin's address.Follow Sputnik to get an in-depth analysis!

russia

