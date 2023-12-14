International
Watch Live Year in Review: An Outlook by Dimitri Simes Jr. and Simeon Boikov
Watch Live Year in Review: An Outlook by Dimitri Simes Jr. and Simeon Boikov
Dimitri Simes of Sputnik's English-language Department and Australian political activist Simeon Boikov (Aussie Cossack) will offer you insights into the Putin's address.
Sputnik is live and ready to dive into an engaging discussion on Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2023 press conference for anyone keen on politics, the nuances of Russian policy, and its global impact.Our hosts today include Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-Language Department Dimitri Simes Jr. and Australian political activist Simeon Boikov (Aussie Cossack), who offer their unique insights into the theoretical and practical implications of Putin's address.Follow Sputnik to get an in-depth analysis!
Watch Live Year in Review: An Outlook by Dimitri Simes Jr. and Simeon Boikov

13:19 GMT 14.12.2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin has just concluded his 2023 presser, which was combined this year with the annual “Direct Line” Q&A session.
Sputnik is live and ready to dive into an engaging discussion on Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2023 press conference for anyone keen on politics, the nuances of Russian policy, and its global impact.
Our hosts today include Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-Language Department Dimitri Simes Jr. and Australian political activist Simeon Boikov (Aussie Cossack), who offer their unique insights into the theoretical and practical implications of Putin's address.
Follow Sputnik to get an in-depth analysis!
