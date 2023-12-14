https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/watch-live-year-in-review-an-outlook-by-dimitri-simes-jr-and-simeon-boikov-1115563025.html
Watch Live Year in Review: An Outlook by Dimitri Simes Jr. and Simeon Boikov
Watch Live Year in Review: An Outlook by Dimitri Simes Jr. and Simeon Boikov
Dimitri Simes of Sputnik's English-language Department and Australian political activist Simeon Boikov (Aussie Cossack) will offer you insights into the Putin's address.
russia
vladimir putin
simeon boikov
putin's 2023 year-end press conference
world
Sputnik is live and ready to dive into an engaging discussion on Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2023 press conference for anyone keen on politics, the nuances of Russian policy, and its global impact.Our hosts today include Deputy Director of Sputnik's English-Language Department Dimitri Simes Jr. and Australian political activist Simeon Boikov (Aussie Cossack), who offer their unique insights into the theoretical and practical implications of Putin's address.Follow Sputnik to get an in-depth analysis!
russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has just concluded his 2023 presser, which was combined this year with the annual “Direct Line” Q&A session.
