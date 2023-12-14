https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/watch-russian-airborne-troops-destroy-ukrainian-servicemen-near-rabotino-1115568321.html

Watch Russian Airborne Troops Destroy Ukrainian Servicemen Near Rabotino

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian airborne assault troops destroying and capturing two Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters during an attack on a Ukrainian stronghold near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian airborne assault troops destroying and capturing two Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters during an attack on a Ukrainian stronghold near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region."Assault units (airborne troops) are successfully carrying out tasks to destroy Ukrainian formations and take their positions near the Rabotino settlement. The paratroopers entered a forested area where a Ukrainian military unit was located and suppressed the enemy's resistance with heavy fire from small arms and hand-held fragmentation grenades," the Defense Ministry said.

