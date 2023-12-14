International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Airborne Troops Destroy Ukrainian Servicemen Near Rabotino
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian airborne assault troops destroying and capturing two Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters during an attack on a Ukrainian stronghold near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian airborne assault troops destroying and capturing two Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters during an attack on a Ukrainian stronghold near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region."Assault units (airborne troops) are successfully carrying out tasks to destroy Ukrainian formations and take their positions near the Rabotino settlement. The paratroopers entered a forested area where a Ukrainian military unit was located and suppressed the enemy's resistance with heavy fire from small arms and hand-held fragmentation grenades," the Defense Ministry said.
2023-12-14T05:16+0000
05:16 GMT 14.12.2023
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces had repelled an attack by Ukrainian assault groups in the Zaporozhye region, defeating three Ukrainian military brigades, with Kiev's losses amounting to up to 50 soldiers.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Russian airborne assault troops destroying and capturing two Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters during an attack on a Ukrainian stronghold near the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region.
"Assault units (airborne troops) are successfully carrying out tasks to destroy Ukrainian formations and take their positions near the Rabotino settlement. The paratroopers entered a forested area where a Ukrainian military unit was located and suppressed the enemy's resistance with heavy fire from small arms and hand-held fragmentation grenades," the Defense Ministry said.
Заголовок открываемого материала