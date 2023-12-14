https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/watch-russian-grad-mlrs-eliminate-positions-of-ukrainian-forces-in-krasny-liman-direction-1115568648.html
Watch Russian Grad MLRS Eliminate Positions of Ukrainian Forces in Krasny Liman Direction
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Grad MLRS crews at night destroying the positions of Ukrainian forces in the direction of Krasny Liman in the special military operation zone.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Grad MLRS crews at night destroying the positions of Ukrainian forces in the Krasny Liman direction in the special military operation zone.The ministry added that servicemen from the group's reconnaissance unit were responsible for controlling the target. After the task was completed, the group left their firing position.
The Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) is a versatile and powerful weapon system designed for use by infantry and mechanized units. Capable of firing up to 40 unguided rockets simultaneously, the Grad can deliver devastating firepower over a wide area, making it an effective tool for suppressing enemy forces.
The ministry added that servicemen from the group's reconnaissance unit were responsible for controlling the target. After the task was completed, the group left their firing position.