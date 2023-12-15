https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/big-trouble-in-little-delaware-1115614499.html
On Thursday, the US House of Representatives voted to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, centered around his son's foreign business deals revealed through the infamous "laptop from hell."
Republicans have accused the first son of selling access to his father, who was vice president at the time, to foreign companies. Much of the evidence in the case, outside of witness testimony, comes from a laptop the younger Biden allegedly left at a computer repair store in Delaware.Along with salacious photos of the first son, the laptop also contained thousands of email correspondents between Hunter, family members and business associates. With the impeachment inquiry moving forward, Joe Biden, alleged to be “the big guy” mentioned in an email that noted 10% of a payment needed to be set aside, might be hoping that those files somehow get deleted.Unfortunately for the president, that is not how the internet or digital storage works.
