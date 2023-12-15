https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/big-trouble-in-little-delaware-1115614499.html

Big Trouble in Little Delaware

Big Trouble in Little Delaware

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives voted to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, centered around his son's foreign business deals revealed through the infamous "laptop from hell."

2023-12-15T23:35+0000

2023-12-15T23:35+0000

2023-12-15T23:32+0000

americas

joe biden

delaware

republicans

us

hunter biden

laptop

ted rall

sputnik cartoons

political cartoons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0f/1115612299_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_72978a1900f45bb2f003345649653f22.jpg

Republicans have accused the first son of selling access to his father, who was vice president at the time, to foreign companies. Much of the evidence in the case, outside of witness testimony, comes from a laptop the younger Biden allegedly left at a computer repair store in Delaware.Along with salacious photos of the first son, the laptop also contained thousands of email correspondents between Hunter, family members and business associates. With the impeachment inquiry moving forward, Joe Biden, alleged to be “the big guy” mentioned in an email that noted 10% of a payment needed to be set aside, might be hoping that those files somehow get deleted.Unfortunately for the president, that is not how the internet or digital storage works.

americas

delaware

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden impeachment, ted rall cartoons, hunter biden laptop, impeachment inquiry