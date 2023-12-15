https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/houthis-fire-missile-at-maersk-commercial-vessel-in-bab-el-mandeb-strait---kathleen-hicks--1115596248.html

Houthis Fire Missile at Maersk Commercial Vessel in Bab el-Mandeb Strait - Kathleen Hicks

Houthi rebels fired a ballistic missile from Yemen towards a commercial container ship transiting the Bab el-Mandeb strait but there were no injuries, the US CENTCOM said in a statement.

The Houthis claimed to hit the Hong Kong-flagged ship, but a Maersk spokesperson said the ship was not hit, according to media reports. CENTCOM said the incident did not involve US Forces, but they continue to closely monitor the situation. US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks recently confirmed that Washington is engaging with its allies on a plan to protect ships passing through the Red Sea from mounting attacks by Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis. Last week, a Houthi spokesman said that the movement was ready to allow vessels of all countries to pass through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea except those ships that are related to Israel.

