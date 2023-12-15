https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/hungary-to-be-able-to-prevent-ukraine-from-joining-eu-75-more-times---orban-1115601285.html

Hungary to Be Able to Prevent Ukraine From Joining EU 75 More Times - Orban

Hungary to Be Able to Prevent Ukraine From Joining EU 75 More Times - Orban

Hungary did not prevent the EU member countries from deciding to start negotiations with Ukraine, because it would have the opportunity to stop the process 75 more times, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Orban said he had vetoed 50 billion euros ($54.95 billion) in the European Union's macro-financial aid for Ukraine. ​The EU will return to the allocation of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine from its budget at an extraordinary summit in February, he said. At the same time, Orban explained that allocating money to Kiev was "not in the interests" of Hungary, since in such a case, Budapest would lose part of its money from the bloc's general budget. However, opening EU accession talks with Ukraine itself does not run counter to Hungary's interests, he added. Ukraine applied for EU membership on February 28, 2022, shortly after Russia launched its military operation. It was followed by Georgia and Moldova, which decided to fast-track the submission of their applications. On Thursday, the European Council decided to launch EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, and grant EU candidate status to Georgia. Orban then said that Hungary was not involved in the decision to start accession talks with Kiev.

