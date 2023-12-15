https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/lavrov-talks-to-media-following-negotiations-with-belarusian-counterpart-1115598600.html

Lavrov Talks to Media Following Negotiations With Belarusian Counterpart

Lavrov Talks to Media Following Negotiations With Belarusian Counterpart

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik in Moscow.

2023-12-15T10:00+0000

2023-12-15T10:00+0000

2023-12-15T10:00+0000

world

sergey lavrov

maria zakharova

russia

belarus

russian foreign ministry

moscow

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/13/1106494338_0:0:2951:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_ab9ce9a0107c3dfa7f54df40fda19fc1.jpg

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik in Moscow.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on the eve of the meeting that "a number of issues of political, trade, and economic interaction between Russia and Belarus with the countries of Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean" would not be ignored.The meeting is expected to result in the signing of a number of joint documents, including a program of concerted action in the field of foreign policy for 2024-2026.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

russia

belarus

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lavrov talks with press Lavrov talks with press 2023-12-15T10:00+0000 true PT39M00S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, belarusian counterpart sergey aleinik