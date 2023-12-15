https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/lavrov-talks-to-media-following-negotiations-with-belarusian-counterpart-1115598600.html
Lavrov Talks to Media Following Negotiations With Belarusian Counterpart
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik in Moscow.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik in Moscow.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on the eve of the meeting that "a number of issues of political, trade, and economic interaction between Russia and Belarus with the countries of Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean" would not be ignored.The meeting is expected to result in the signing of a number of joint documents, including a program of concerted action in the field of foreign policy for 2024-2026.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Lavrov Talks to Media Following Negotiations With Belarusian Counterpart
Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergey Aleinik arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The ministers will open the annual joint meeting of the boards of directors of the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministries in Moscow.
Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds a press conference after talks with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik in Moscow.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced on the eve of the meeting that "a number of issues of political, trade, and economic interaction between Russia and Belarus with the countries of Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean" would not be ignored.
The meeting is expected to result in the signing of a number of joint documents, including a program of concerted action in the field of foreign policy for 2024-2026.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!