https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/putin-annual-press-conference-israel-raids-west-bank-fed-rates-hold-1115594752.html

Putin Annual Press Conference, Israel Raids West Bank, Fed Rates Hold

Putin Annual Press Conference, Israel Raids West Bank, Fed Rates Hold

Congress passes a National Defense Authorization Act, but fighting continues over war aid and border policy.

2023-12-15T04:04+0000

2023-12-15T04:04+0000

2023-12-15T11:39+0000

political misfits

inflation

gaza strip

firstamendment

nra

aclu

russia

vladimir putin

surveillance

west bank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115594877_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6efcf18ad02dd2b3aacbc5e435769e6b.png

Putin Annual Press Conference, Israel Raids West Bank, Fed Rates Hold Congress passes a National Defense Authorization Act, but fighting continues over war aid and border policy.

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Dan Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss West Bank Palestinian villages being raided by Israeli occupation forces and settlers, cracks forming in the White House’s unwavering support for Israel, how it is that the US can continue to ignore its own regulations on selling arms even as it publicly begs Israel to stop violating international law, Houthi actions towards maritime shipping and how much it is connected to Israel’s war on Gaza, and positive indications that Russia and the US are talking.International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the highlights of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference, including an assessment of Russia’s goals for its military operation in Ukraine, Russia's relationships with its foreign partners, the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the price of eggs in Russia. He also discussed who might be challenging Putin in March’s election.Robert Hockett, a Cornell University professor of law and of public policy, discusses the ACLU defending the NRA before the Supreme Court in a First Amendment case, the Federal Reserve holding interest rates steady, whether regulations could be put in place to prevent the kind of free-money free-for-all that keeps setting up the wealthiest Americans for bailouts, and what can be done for regular Americans grappling with the price increases that aren’t dropping with inflation.Former senior FBI agent and renowned whistleblower Coleen Rowley discusses the renewal of Section 702 of the FISA Act, whether there is any evidence 702 surveillance authorities have actually prevented terrorist acts, why the media fails to demand this kind of evidence, how the Discord leaks reflect relaxed standards for US military recruits, why it took so long to realize the leaks were happening and identify the leaker, and why no systemic changes are in the works to prevent a similar breach in the future.The Misfits also discuss stealing sale items, and the preservation of cursive writing.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza strip

russia

west bank

ukraine

azerbaijan

armenia

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

inflation, gaza strip, firstamendment, nra, aclu, russia, vladimir putin, surveillance, west bank, аудио, ukraine, us arms for ukraine, azerbaijan, armenia, yemen, radio