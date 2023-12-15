https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/putin-says-us-likely-behind-nord-stream-attack-1115596564.html
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachell Blevins discussed several stories from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's public address.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystDr. Wilmer Leon - Co-Host of The Critical HourDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and ProsperityMisty Winson - Radio Host and Political CommentatorIn the first hour, host Rachel Blevins spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Russian President Vladimir Putin's public address, including his remarks about the Nord Stream attack and the Special Military Operation.Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by the co-host of the Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon, who discussed the potential impeachment of US President Joe Biden and the ongoing case against his son.To begin the second hour, the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams spoke to Rachel about the House and Senate's approval of the NDAA and what this means going forward for Americans.Rachel would conclude the last half hour of the show by holding a conversation with political commentator Misty Winston about the latest public opinion polls that show dwindling support for US President Joe Biden.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Putin Says US 'Likely' Behind Nord Stream Attack
04:13 GMT 15.12.2023 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 15.12.2023)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachell Blevins discussed several stories from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's public address.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Dr. Wilmer Leon - Co-Host of The Critical Hour
Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity
Misty Winson - Radio Host and Political Commentator
In the first hour, host Rachel Blevins spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about Russian President Vladimir Putin's public address, including his remarks about the Nord Stream attack and the Special Military Operation.
Later in the hour, Rachel was joined by the co-host of the Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon, who discussed the potential impeachment of US President Joe Biden and the ongoing case against his son.
To begin the second hour, the Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams spoke to Rachel about the House and Senate's approval of the NDAA and what this means going forward for Americans.
Rachel would conclude the last half hour of the show by holding a conversation with political commentator Misty Winston about the latest public opinion polls that show dwindling support for US President Joe Biden.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
