International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/rise--shine-neanderthal-dna-may-explain-how-some-folks-are-early-birds-1115595692.html
Rise & Shine: Neanderthal DNA May Explain How Some Folks Are Early Birds
Rise & Shine: Neanderthal DNA May Explain How Some Folks Are Early Birds
A study reveals a fascinating genetic connection between modern early risers and their ancient Neanderthal and Denisovan ancestors, suggesting that our sleep patterns might be influenced by the genes.
2023-12-15T00:06+0000
2023-12-15T00:03+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
sleep
neanderthal
gene
dna
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105692/94/1056929444_0:188:1920:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_7179f95dd9669012b9f24ccd46b35c35.jpg
Are you an early bird? A new study suggests one's genetic makeup, particularly genes inherited from Neanderthal and Denisovan ancestors, could be the reason behind your morning enthusiasm. The intriguing research bridges humans' daily habits with our ancient past, showing a direct link between prehistoric genetics and modern sleep patterns.The study, spearheaded by geneticist Dr. John Capra of the University of California, San Francisco, delved into the DNA comparisons between living humans and the genetic material from Neanderthal fossils. It emerged that Neanderthals shared specific clock-related genetic variants with modern humans who prefer waking up early.In the study, Capra's team examined 246 genes related to the body's circadian rhythms. Officials discovered over 1,000 mutations unique to either modern humans or their ancient relatives. Many of these mutations had significant impacts on the operation of the body clock.Using the UK Biobank database, which holds genomes and health data from half a million volunteers, researchers focused on the impact of the ancient genetic variants on modern humans. They found that nearly all ancient body-clock variants increased the likelihood of an individual being a morning person.The correlation could be rooted in geography. Early humans lived near the equator with consistent day lengths, while Neanderthals and Denisovans adapted to higher latitudes with varying day lengths. The adaptation may have influenced their circadian rhythms, a trait possibly passed on to modern humans through interbreeding.The study was published in the Genome Biology and Evolution journal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/hit-the-hay-junk-food-leads-to-worse-sleep-swedish-study-finds-1111021088.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105692/94/1056929444_0:8:1920:1448_1920x0_80_0_0_94b64f8920f58e6a1573631f3fb005ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
human genes, sleeping patterns, why do some people prefer to wake up early, ancient neanderthal and denisovan people, circadian rhythms
human genes, sleeping patterns, why do some people prefer to wake up early, ancient neanderthal and denisovan people, circadian rhythms

Rise & Shine: Neanderthal DNA May Explain How Some Folks Are Early Birds

00:06 GMT 15.12.2023
CC0 / Pixabay / Sleep
Sleep - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2023
CC0 / Pixabay /
Subscribe
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
A recent study reveals a fascinating genetic connection between modern early risers and their ancient Neanderthal and Denisovan ancestors, suggesting human sleep patterns may be influenced by the genes inherited from prehistoric relatives.
Are you an early bird? A new study suggests one's genetic makeup, particularly genes inherited from Neanderthal and Denisovan ancestors, could be the reason behind your morning enthusiasm.
The intriguing research bridges humans' daily habits with our ancient past, showing a direct link between prehistoric genetics and modern sleep patterns.
The study, spearheaded by geneticist Dr. John Capra of the University of California, San Francisco, delved into the DNA comparisons between living humans and the genetic material from Neanderthal fossils. It emerged that Neanderthals shared specific clock-related genetic variants with modern humans who prefer waking up early.

Neanderthals and their eastern cousins, the Denisovans, diverged from the human lineage around 700,000 years ago. While humans mostly remained in Africa, Neanderthals and Denisovans ventured into Eurasia.

As modern humans later migrated out of Africa, interbreeding occurred, leading to the integration of Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA into the human gene pool.

In the study, Capra's team examined 246 genes related to the body's circadian rhythms. Officials discovered over 1,000 mutations unique to either modern humans or their ancient relatives. Many of these mutations had significant impacts on the operation of the body clock.
Using the UK Biobank database, which holds genomes and health data from half a million volunteers, researchers focused on the impact of the ancient genetic variants on modern humans. They found that nearly all ancient body-clock variants increased the likelihood of an individual being a morning person.
Burger - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.06.2023
Beyond Politics
Hit the Hay: Junk Food Leads to Worse Sleep, Swedish Study Finds
9 June, 06:17 GMT
The correlation could be rooted in geography. Early humans lived near the equator with consistent day lengths, while Neanderthals and Denisovans adapted to higher latitudes with varying day lengths. The adaptation may have influenced their circadian rhythms, a trait possibly passed on to modern humans through interbreeding.
The study was published in the Genome Biology and Evolution journal.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала