Russian President Delivers Highly Anticipated Annual Address
Russian President Delivers Highly Anticipated Annual Address
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed current events from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's public address.
Russian President Delivers Highly Anticipated Annual Address
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed current events from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's public address.
Steve Abramowicz - CEO of the Mill Creek View & Host of Mill Creek View PodcastEd Martin - lawyer and president of the Phyllis Schlafly EaglesMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystDavid Tawil - economist, President of Pro-Chain CapitalIn the first half hour, Steve Abramowicz joins the show to discuss the House voting to formally open an impeachment investigation into President Biden. He also touches on the latest out of the president's son, Hunter Biden's legal troubles.Then, attorney Ed Martin shares his perspective on the Supreme Court's decision to take a case related to the Jan. 6 riots.The second hour starts with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his expertise on Russian President Putin's highly-anticipated address and the future of the country's role in the conflict with Ukraine.The show closes with David Tawil, President of Pro-Chain Capital, to weigh in on Argentina's shock economics.
Russian President Delivers Highly Anticipated Annual Address
04:00 GMT 15.12.2023 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 15.12.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed current events from around the globe, including Russian President Vladimir Putin's public address.
Steve Abramowicz - CEO of the Mill Creek View & Host of Mill Creek View Podcast
Ed Martin - lawyer and president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
David Tawil - economist, President of Pro-Chain Capital
In the first half hour, Steve Abramowicz joins the show to discuss the House voting to formally open an impeachment investigation into President Biden. He also touches on the latest out of the president's son, Hunter Biden's legal troubles.
Then, attorney Ed Martin shares his perspective on the Supreme Court's decision to take a case related to the Jan. 6 riots.
The second hour starts with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda sharing his expertise on Russian President Putin's highly-anticipated address and the future of the country's role in the conflict with Ukraine.
The show closes with David Tawil, President of Pro-Chain Capital, to weigh in on Argentina's shock economics.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM